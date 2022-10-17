Braves hurting but future looks bright

More than four months of dazzling baseball carried the Atlanta Braves to a fifth consecutive NL East title. Their hopes of repeating as World Series champion fell apart in less than a week.

The season came to an unimaginable end with two dismal performances in Philadelphia, where the Braves were outscored 17-4 and lost the division series 3-1 to a Phillies team they beat by 14 games during the regular season.

"Man, I'm disappointed," Manager Brian Snitker said Sunday, less than 24 hours after the final game. "Just remembering what we went through this year, and expecting to (win the World Series) again."

Instead, the Braves made their earliest exit from the postseason since 2019.

The wild-card Phillies are now heading to the Championship Series, their title hopes still alive while two 101-win teams that fought to the wire for the division title are all done.

The Braves climbed back from a 10 1/2-game deficit to chase down the Mets, sweeping New York on the final weekend of the season and winning the dramatic pennant race on a tiebreaker to earn the first-round bye.

The Mets were upset in the opening round by the San Diego Padres. Atlanta went down next, doomed by poor starting pitching, an offense that suddenly went cold and a bullpen that couldn't keep it close with the season on the line.

"We didn't do a lot of things well," Snitker said. "We're a better team than the way we played in this division series."

For good measure, a glaring lack of hustle by one of the team's best players, Ronald Acuna Jr., marred the decisive game and sparked a tirade from team radio announcer Joe Simpson, who called it "embarrassing."

Still, Snitker said his biggest memory of this team will be the way it fought back to catch the Mets. The future certainly looks bright, with most of the young core locked up to long-term contracts and nearly everyone set to return in 2023.

"We have a great team. We really do," General Manager Alex Anthopoulos said. "You have to turn the page at some point."

Snitker, too, is excited about what the future holds.

"We have talented players," he said. "We'll reconvene in March and the goal is going to be to win the division again."

The biggest question heading the offseason is the status of shortstop Dansby Swanson, who is set to become a free agent.

After winning the World Series a year ago, the Braves lost longtime first baseman and team leader Freddie Freeman in free agency.

Another Atlanta stalwart could be headed out the door this winter, though both the Braves and Swanson have expressed a desire to get a new deal done.

That was the case with Freeman, too, but he now plays for the Dodgers.

The Braves have the two leading candidates for NL rookie of the year -- outfielder Michael Harris II and pitcher Spencer Strider -- and locked them both up to lengthy contracts even though they were years away from being eligible for free agency.

Harris, 21, was brought up from Double-A to bolster the team's defense and wound up being one of the Braves' best all-around players. He hit .297 with 19 home runs, 64 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

The hard-throwing Strider, still a few days from his 24th birthday, solidified the rotation while become the first pitcher in baseball history to record 200 strikeouts and give up fewer than 100 hits.

