Grant helps Goodwill make a difference across the state

Jackets, shoes, electronics and a second chance at life can all be found through the Goodwill Industries of Arkansas.

Goodwill's mission is, "to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, eliminating barriers to opportunity, and helping people in need reach their full potential through learning and the power of work."

With the help of a $749,973 Second Chance Act Community-based Reentry Program Grant -- Goodwill Industries of Arkansas is working to help people reach their potential in 20 new communities.

Steven Vaughan, director of the Arkansas Goodwill mission integration and leader of the Transitional Employment Opportunity said over the phone, "For so many of our clients, they've been told 'no' their whole life."

He started again with, "Our case managers are the first time..." before pausing for a moment.

"It's just weird hearing somebody say 'yes, I think you can do this if you want to do the work' It's weird at first just being around positivity like that," said Vaughan.

Goodwill spokesperson Lane Gammel said the implementation of the new grant will be seamless since it will go toward expanding the current program already in place.

The nonprofit was awarded the grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance.

Officials said 22 organizations were selected nationally -- with Goodwill Industries of Arkansas being the only one selected in Arkansas.

Goodwill's Arkansas transitional employment opportunity program currently serves communities in Batesville, Conway, El Dorado, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Hot Springs, Jacksonville, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Rogers and Springdale.

According to Gammel, the grant will allow the organization to reach 20 new communities in Little Rock-West, Benton, Bryant, Paragould, a second Rogers location, Cabot, Newport and Texarkana.

Vaughan, a college graduate who served in the military, entered the transitional employment opportunity program in 2016 as a client after serving time in prison for a battery charge.

In his words, "I had a disagreement with someone and I didn't know to handle it and I handled it the wrong way."

Vaughan explained that -- in his experience, like many others -- there were far more barriers that made his transition back into society more difficult than he had expected.

"You go through this thought of, I did my time and I've paid my debt to society but it will never be over and the punishment will go on for the rest of my life," said Vaughan.

The "Reentry Services" tab on Goodwillar.org/reentry states, "Our staff understands the challenges and offers a supportive environment."

Goodwill's reentry services provide individuals with assistance in:

• Transitional Employment Opportunity (TEO) program.

• 16-week paid job training program.

• Employability assessment.

• Barrier assessment and removal strategies.

• Job readiness skills.

• Career Readiness Certification.

• Career planning.

• Letter of explanation development.

• Job search and resume assistance.

• Access to community support services.

Vaughan, in a telephone interview, reiterated that clients often believe they just need help finding a job, but with the transitional employment opportunity program, they find so much more than that.

"After a period of being around people who obviously believe in you and think different things about yourself at that time, it just builds your self-belief to being even higher than it was before prison," said Vaughan.

"Being able to set your sights higher than you ever would have without the program is what's so amazing to me," he added.

Vaughan, named Goodwill's Achiever of the Year in September, said his time in the transitional employment opportunity and reentry program, paired with his time as director, has shown him that the program functions similarly to Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs.

Maslow's hierarchy showcases a list of what psychologist Abraham Maslow believes are universal needs for each person in society. The list -- represented by a pyramid -- illustrates different stages of what motivates humans to both survive and grow.

According to the lower half of Maslow's pyramid basic needs cover: physiological needs (breathing, food, water, etc), safety needs (security, employment, resources, etc) and love/belonging (friendship, family, etc).

The upper levels of the pyramid cover esteem needs (confidence, achievement, respect of others, etc) and self-actualization (morality, creativity, problem solving, lack of prejudice, etc).

"[Through the program,] we make sure all basic needs are met. And then, the upper levels are seeing somebody believe in you," said Vaughan.

He added, "I thought Goodwill was just a retail shop, I didn't know the mission side and once I saw that ... I knew that if I could be any part of it, I wanted to be."