DEAR HELOISE: Last week, I went to an auto repair shop to have them check why my engine light was on. They checked it over and gave me a whole list of problems that they said needed to be repaired, totaling close to $1,200. I thought it was strange, because my car was only 14 months old.

I took it to a different auto repair shop, and the mechanic told me my gas tank cap was loose, and that was all. The car was just fine after he tightened the cap again. No more engine light!

Why is it that so many repair places think if a woman walks in, it's perfectly acceptable to lie or abuse her trust? I'll never again set foot in the shop that wanted to charge me $1,200, but will be a loyal patron of the second shop that didn't try to take unfair advantage of me.

I guess some people never heard of the old rule: "If you like something, you'll probably tell several of your friends. If you don't, you'll tell everyone you know or meet." People talk, and once you've earned a bad reputation in business, it's difficult -- if not impossible -- to recover. No one wants to do business with someone they can't trust.

-- Peggy W., Lima, Ohio

DEAR READER: I get letters all the time from women with the same complaint about auto repair shops. No matter how much money a shop makes by talking someone into costly repairs, they lose the trust and respect they might have had if they had dealt with a client fairly. All future business will go to another shop who respected their clients and were honest with them.

It's always wise to check with the Better Business Bureau, especially if you believe there is something wrong with the service or product you've received. Ask friends who they go to for auto repair assistance and whether or not they were happy with the results.

DEAR READERS: Got 5 to 10 minutes before you leave for work? That's just enough time to:

• Wipe down the kitchen countertop.

• Bag the trash and take it out to the trash can.

• Put away makeup on your bathroom counter.

• Go through your pockets or purse to make certain you have everything you need.

DEAR HELOISE: In the morning, I usually have so many last-minute things to do and a number of items to take with me to work that one, or sometimes two, items were left at home by mistake. I finally took the advice you wrote a while back to another faithful reader: I put everything in the car the night before. No more cellphone left on the kitchen counter, no daily schedule soaked in milk on the breakfast table, and my car keys are set on the dashboard. The car is safely in the garage. This has made my mornings a lot less stressful.

-- Peter H.,

Meriden, Conn.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com