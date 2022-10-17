Hogs eat up clock as needed

PROVO, Utah -- For the second time this season, the University of Arkansas salted away a late lead by playing keep away with a massive clock-chewing possession to close out its 52-35 win at Brigham Young on Saturday.

The Razorbacks (4-3) took possession with 10:29 left in the game, up by 17 points, and did not relinquish the ball until 27 seconds remained.

"That was pretty phenomenal," Coach Sam Pittman said. "We went 10 minutes down there."

In the season opener, Arkansas got the ball back with 5:49 remaining after a Cincinnati touchdown and ran the clock out to preserve a 31-24 win.

Though the 10-minute drive on Saturday was successful in crushing any hopes for a BYU comeback, it was not fully executed. The Razorbacks reached the BYU 2-yard line on KJ Jefferson's 5-yard run with more than two minutes left.

Arkansas wanted to cap the big day at LaVell Edwards Stadium by sticking in another touchdown but it didn't happen. The Cougars stopped AJ Green on three consecutive runs, then held out quarterback Malik Hornsby on fourth down to complete the goal-line stand inside the 1.

"Honestly I wanted to score," Pittman said. "I did. But I wasn't going to call something to try to embarrass BYU or anything.

"They did a heck of a job stopping our four plays down there trying to score. ... They stopped us. But we were trying to score."

That marked the fourth time this season the Razorbacks have driven inside the opponent 3-yard line only to be denied a score. It also happened against Missouri State, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

Third-down spike

Arkansas converted a season-best 12 of 15 third-down plays against the Cougars, including three touchdown passes and seven other gains of 8-plus yards.

"It's a big improvement we had from the past two games," offensive tackle Dalton Wagner said. "Our efficiency on that has got to just get even better now. The O-line has got to keep KJ [Jefferson] a little cleaner in the pocket, but I think it's truly special to be able to have that ability and go 12 of 15 on that. But we can get better still."

The Razorbacks improved their season count on third-down conversions to 53 of 108 (49.1%), good for 17th in the country.

"We put a lot of emphasis on starting fast and third down," Jefferson said.

"We looked at all our games before this one, third down, we were three and out, three and out and not being able to convert, so now, just with the way we're running practice and putting a big emphasis on everybody just buying in to third down and moving the chains."

BYU Coach Kalani Sitake was not happy with the Hogs' landslide third-down success.

"Arkansas converted 12 of 15 third downs, and that's not good defense," Sitake said. "The other area of concern is fundamental tackling and mistakes on the field."

The 80% conversion rate against the Cougars marked the fourth game Arkansas has converted at 50% or better: Cincinnati (8 of 16), South Carolina (9 of 16) and Mississippi State (8 of 16). The Razorbacks' worst conversion rate was 5 of 17 (29.4%) versus Alabama.

Big-play bonanza

The Razorbacks abused the BYU defense with 17 "explosive" plays of 15-plus yards passing or 10-plus yards rushing. That total exceeded the Hogs' previous season high of 15 such plays in the season opener against Cincinnati.

Arkansas completed nine passes of 15-plus yards for 222 of its 367 yards. The Razorbacks had eight explosive run plays, accounting for 165 yards, including Raheim Sanders' 64-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, the longest run for Arkansas this season.

Fourth foul up

BYU still had momentum and a 21-17 lead when the Cougars sent their offense onto the field after a long delay to review a spot late in the second quarter.

Quarterback Jaren Hall had scrambled 11 yards, just shy of the line to gain on a third-and-12 play, though the on-field officials initially deemed the run had reached the Arkansas 35 yard-line and first-down distance.

However, the replay review judged Hall a few inches short of the chains.

Coach Kalani Sitake had the offense go back on the field with the intent to draw Arkansas offsides. However, the Cougars snapped the ball, Hall muffed the snap and Latavious Brini recovered at the 34 for the first of three Razorback takeaways.

"Talking about the fumbled snap on fourth down, we were just trying to draw them offside," Sitake said. "There was not even a play call in place. But the ball was snapped, which is why Jaren was surprised by it."

Landers launches

Transfer wideout Matt Landers caught a 6-yard pass on the first play of the game, exceeding his catch total from the week before, and went on to make 8 receptions for 99 yards and a school-record tying 3 touchdowns.

Landers sandwiched three sub-par games around two huge ones. He had seven receptions for 123 yards against Missouri State, then had three catches for 50 yards in losses to Texas A&M, Alabama and Mississippi State.

His touchdown grabs were 4 yards in the second quarter, and 39 and 5 yards in the third quarter.

Turnover tie

By winning the takeaway battle against BYU by a 3-1 count, Arkansas re-evened its season turnover margin at 9-9. The Razorbacks had a plus-3 margin after two games before going into a takeaway lull with just one Dwight McGlothern interception against Alabama over the next three games.

On Saturday, Latavious Brini had a fumble recovery, Hudson Clark intercepted a second-quarter pass, then Clark recovered a fumble wrenched out by McGlothern in the fourth quarter.

DPI central

The SEC officiating crew was aggressive throwing flags on cover men, penalizing Arkansas with four defensive pass interference calls and BYU with one.

The ESPN announcing crew of Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvorcek took exception to several of the calls, believing a couple of the passes were uncatchable and that the contact didn't warrant the infraction on another.

Arkansas cornerback Dwight McGlothern was flagged twice for interference in the first quarter, and also drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for complaining to an official over a potential offensive penalty.

Malik Chavis also drew a a pass interference in the first quarter and Simeon Blair was flagged on a fourth and 4 early in the third quarter. Each of the calls came on a series that led to a BYU touchdown.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman appeared incensed when pass interference was not called on BYU's Talan Alfrey on a deep ball for Trey Knox late in the second quarter. That non call did not hurt Arkansas, as quarterback KJ Jefferson eluded four defenders on the next play and found Knox for a 36-yard catch and run to convert third and 11.

BYU's Jakob Robinson drew a pass interference on a Jefferson pass for Warren Thompson early in the third, leading to a touchdown pass to Matt Landers.

Kick concern

For the second consecutive week an Arkansas opponent missed an extra-point attempt and struggled in the kicking game. Justen Smith's PAT kick doinked off the right upright after the Cougars had taken a 13-7 lead.

BYU made up for the lost point with a successful two-point conversion pass to go ahead 21-14. However, the Cougars passed up a couple of chances for short and medium field goals later in the game and went for it on fourth downs.

Last week, Mississippi State bungled the snap and hold on a PAT and holder Austin Trafford wound up being tackled by Dwight McGlothern. Later, Ben Raybon missed a PAT kick.

Players of the week

Offense

QB KJ Jefferson

The junior from Sardis, Miss., returned from a one-game break due to injury and completed 29 of 40 passes for 367 yards and a career-high 5 touchdowns and rushed for 32 yards.

Defense

DB Hudson Clark

The junior from Dallas played both corner and safety and racked up a game-high 11 tackles, 4 solo. Clark also notched his first interception of the season and recovered a fumble forced by Dwight McGlothern.