Hogs head into bye feeling much better

PROVO, Utah -- The Arkansas Razorbacks can enjoy their open date after beating BYU 52-35 at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday to end a three-game losing streak.

"Oh my God, could you imagine getting on that plane with losing?" University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "Oh my Lord.

"Hearing how terrible I am and all that. And how bad I need to fire KB. ... Come on."

Some Arkansas fans on Twitter have been calling for offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and defensive coordinator Barry Odom to be fired after Mississippi State beat the Razorbacks 40-17 last week when starting quarterback KJ Jefferson was out due to a hit to the head he took against Alabama.

"We scored 52," Pittman said, continuing his defense of Briles. "I'm not getting into that.

"But what I am getting into is I'm so happy that we won, and I'm going to get on that plane with my beautiful wife and our team and enjoy the heck out of it."

Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC) became the first visiting team to beat BYU (4-3) at home this season.

The Cougars, who will join the Big 12 next season, have beaten Baylor, Wyoming and Utah State at home and South Florida on the road. Their other losses are at Oregon 41-20 and to Notre Dame 28-20 in Las Vegas.

"It puts us right back into a good, a really good bowl," Pittman said. "It puts us right back where we can finish second or third in the league.

"I know it didn't have anything to do with SEC standings, I'm not saying that. But it had everything to do with confidence that we needed. Everything. To beat a team on the road like BYU, that should help us."

Pittman said the Razorbacks, including himself, were taking Sunday off.

"I need to go to church, but I don't know what I'm going to do," Pittman said. "But I know what I'm not doing. I'm not going into the office. We're off."

Beating BYU means the Razorbacks can have a positive attitude for the next two weeks as well as heal physically before playing at Auburn on Oct. 29. The Tigers fell to 3-4 overall, 1-3 in the SEC, after falling 48-34 at No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday.

"I think it was just huge for us to take a deep breath and relax a little bit going into next week," said defensive back Hudson Clark, who had a career-high 11 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. "I think it's going to be huge for us getting healthy, too."

The Razorbacks' lost cornerback Malik Chavis in the second quarter when he got his "bell rung," according to Pittman, and three other defensive backs -- Myles Slusher, Jayden Johnson and Khari Johnson -- didn't travel due to injuries.

Pittman said he's hopeful all four could return against Auburn.

"We'll see," Pittman said. "But that's what I truly believe."

The Razorbacks had lost consecutive games to Texas A&M, Alabama and Mississippi State, teams with a combined 14-6 record.

"They say a win heals all wounds," offensive tackle Dalton Wagner said. "You feel a lot better going into the bye week, mentally and physically now.

"You're going to go into it a little happier, more elated to be there. I think it pushes guys to have that fire in them to finish out this five-game stretch we have coming back from the bye week."

The Razorbacks were also 4-3 last season heading into their open date and finished 9-4.

"We've just got to go on a run," Pittman said on Arkansas' postgame radio show. "I think the kids believe we can."

Jefferson, a redshirt junior and team captain, said the Razorbacks need to play for each other, and particularly for the seniors.

"The main thing we want to do is rest and recover, get everybody back healthy," Jefferson said. "We need all hands on deck to go on this run."