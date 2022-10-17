Hot Springs man charged in threats

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was arrested by Mountain Pine police Wednesday on a felony warrant stemming from allegations he made death threats via Facebook and text messages to the mother of his child last summer.

Spencer C. Hamilton, 27, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, punishable by up to six years in prison.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on June 1, 2021, shortly after 11:30 a.m., Mountain Pine Police Lt. Kris Wootten was told by a 27-year-old woman that the father of her child, identified as Hamilton, had been sending her messages via Facebook and text that were "full of threats and demands" over the prior few months "to see the child."

She provided Wootten with printouts of the messages.