• Ahmed Ogwell, the acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wrote on Twitter that he will "stay away from non-friendly territories" and claimed he was mistreated by "immigration personnel" at Frankfurt Airport in Germany.

• Keith Ingersoll, a former associate of Seminole County, Fla., Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty to several federal wire fraud charges in a real estate scheme prosecutors say defrauded an investor of millions of dollars, according to documents.

• David Perdue, former Republican U.S. senator, donated $1.3 million of his remaining federal campaign account to pro-GOP groups, including $100,000 to Georgians First Leadership Committee that backs ex-rival Gov. Brian Kemp.

• Anna Holland, 20, and Phoebe Plummer, 21, pleaded innocent to criminally damaging the frame of Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting with Heinz tomato soup during Just Stop Oil's climate protest at the National Gallery in London.

• Marc Tessier-Lavigne, president of Stanford University, said part of the school's history is "ugly ... saddening and deeply troubling" as he apologized after a task force determined that Stanford limited the admission of Jewish students in the 1950s.

• Arthur Cofield, who is serving a 14-year sentence for armed robbery at a Georgia state prison, pleaded innocent to several federal counts after prosecutors claim he used a contraband cellphone to impersonate a billionaire and steal $11 million in American Eagle gold coins, according to court documents.

• Rep. Lee Zeldin, Republican candidate for New York governor, said a bullet from a drive-by shooting in which two 17-year-old boys were wounded was "found 30 feet" from his Shirley, N.Y., kitchen -- where he told reporters his two 16-year-old daughters were doing homework.

• Jesus Salgado, 48, of Merced, Calif., was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, as well as illegal possession of a firearm and arson, on accusations that he abducted an 8-month-old girl, her parents and uncle and killed them, prosecutors announced.

• Rebecka Fallenkvist, a 26-year-old head of television programming for the Sweden Democrats, was suspended by the far-right party for making degrading comments on Instagram about Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank.