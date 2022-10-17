Informed on facts

Beginning next week, the citizens of Arkansas have an opportunity to protect the health and well-being of the people of Arkansas. Our 2022 Arkansas general election ballot will have on it Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana.

Deciding to vote yes or no requires being informed with facts and truth.

Marijuana is detrimental to the health of individuals. Medical research has found that chronic marijuana smoking is associated with chronic bronchitis and chronic cough. Inhaling any type of smoke increases the risk of asthma, emphysema/COPD and lung cancer. Marijuana use in pregnancy is associated with babies who are born too small, and with abnormal neurologic behaviors and abnormalities in child development. Impaired attention, learning and memory occur with marijuana use and may be permanent. These cognitive effects may be greater in teens and adolescents who use marijuana. There is an association between marijuana use and the development of schizophrenia, psychoses, depression and suicide.

Marijuana is detrimental to the well-being of individuals, families and communities. In Colorado where recreational marijuana has been legal since 2014, the Denver Post reports the great majority of marijuana businesses are in low-income minority communities. This indicates that the greatest negative impact is on those with the least resources. Marijuana is addictive; there is a defined medical condition, cannabis use disorder, and a marijuana withdrawal syndrome with psychological and physical symptoms.

All addiction results in physical, social, relational and economic destruction for individuals, their families and their communities. There is increased use of other addictive substances such as alcohol and opioids when recreational marijuana is legalized. Crime rates in Colorado, Alaska and Oregon increased after legalization of recreational marijuana. Marijuana use and related school offenses by youth increase.

Marijuana causes injury and death. Marijuana has been shown to impair every skill needed for riding a bicycle, driving a motor vehicle, operating machinery and even walking: coordination, visual tracking, attentiveness, perception of speed, awareness of time, judgment and critical thinking. Thus, marijuana increases the risk of accidents, in some studies as much as 14 times, and doubles the odds of fatal collisions.

Hospitalizations and hospital costs related to marijuana use increase when marijuana is legalized. The effect of marijuana on brain, lung and heart function results in death from car accidents, psychotic episodes, suicide and heart attacks, and progressive physical, emotional and social decline and dysfunction leading to premature death.

Marijuana is beneficial only to those who grow and sell it. These individuals profit financially. The financial and human cost to society from the negative health consequences, injuries, death, crime and increase in drug addiction and its related adverse consequences far exceeds tax revenue produced from the sale of marijuana. Making any decision solely for perceived financial gain is morally and ethically wrong, and dangerous.

These facts, data and truth make it clear that there is great harm and no benefit for the citizens of Arkansas to legalize recreational marijuana.

Inis Jane Bardella, MD, FAAFP, is a semi-retired academic family physician living in Fayetteville. For over 34 years Dr. Bardella has served rural and underserved communities, including those with substance use disorders, in the U.S. and globally. She strives to use current, accurate, credible research and information to improve the health of individuals, families and communities.