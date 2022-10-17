Jonesboro to vote on library tax

An initiative to cut nearly half of the Craighead County Jonesboro Library System's funding will go before voters next month in an effort by a group of citizens who are saying they want to pay less taxes.

However, those who support the library say that if the measure passes, nearly half of the system's programs would have to be cut, risking economic damage to the county.

"There is limited oversight of our public library system," Iris Stevens, Craighead Citizens Taxed Enough chairwoman, stated in a news release. "Opponents of this tax cut will state loudly that we are defunding our public library system. Nothing could be further from the truth. We are attempting to claw back excessive tax revenue and bring it more in line with other similar public library systems."

The ballot issue asks that voters decrease the current 2.0 mill tax for the library system to 1.0 mill.

A group called Save Our Libraries formed in response to the ballot issue. It says the library system's funding has remained the same since 1994.

"If we defund our libraries, what message are we sending to prospective businesses and residents who are considering moving to our city or county," Phyllis Burkett, the chair of Save our Libraries, said in a press release. "A strong library gives our community so much in value and quality of life."

Jennifer Clack, Craighead County Election Coordinator, said 100 signatures were needed from county residents and 100 from city residents to get the initiative on the ballot.

The petition was submitted on Sept. 27 and the Craighead County Election Commission approved it on Sept. 29, Clack said. A 50% majority plus one is needed for it to pass during the Nov. 8 General Election, she said.

Many of those involved with Citizens Taxed Enough also have expressed concerns about an LGBT display showcased in the children's section last year.

Stevens is listed as the chair of Citizens Taxed Enough, according to a September statement of organization. The organization filed a financial report on Oct 6, reporting $2,000 in donations.

Two of the group's members, Robin Martin and Sharon Stallings, each donated $500. Both previously spoke against the LGBT exhibit during a library meeting in Aug. 2021, according to board minutes.

And, Darrel Cook, Craighead County Justice of Peace, donated $1,000 to the fund. He previously filed a freedom of information act lawsuit against the library for not turning over financial documents. The library admitted to a violation during settlement of the suit.

He also has spoken against LGBT exhibits and content promoted to children.

On Saturday, Cook said the LGBT exhibit issue is separate from wanting the library to be financially accountable.

"I donated because the library has free access to mislead the public," Cook said. "They are still going to have plenty of money to operate."

Cook said county residents voted on a 1 mill increase in 1994 for expansion of the library at that time.

"Someone forgot to put a sunset on there," he said. "That should have timed out. It kept accumulating."

The library now has $6 million in cash reserves, he said.

Arkansas State Sen. Dan Sullivan, who also has been critical of the library regarding LGBT issues and funding, said he feels the reserve is too high for a public body.

"I understand if you need to sit on a reserve but their reserve is way too much just sitting on a shelf," Sullivan said.

He said the reserve is collecting interest and being used to fund projects that the voters didn't originally vote on, such as expansion of library buildings.

"Essentially they've created a foundation to generate revenue," Sullivan said.

Those supporting the library argue that they've been good stewards with resources.

"Our libraries' funding has remained the same since 1994 because of fiscally responsible management and planning," a press release from Save our Libraries says.

The release mentions a bookmobile and recent expansion of the Children's Library. It said the library also has been able to maintain and repair property without going back to citizens for another millage.

Library Director Vanessa Adams said in an email Thursday that the library offers many services to the community.

"Today, we are hosting a Young Adult author all day for local schools and he is doing a presentation tonight for the general public," Adams said. "We do a lot of outreach, including visiting day cares, nursing home facilities, and Alzheimer's units. We have a huge summer reading program that involves kids all over Craighead County in the summer."

Other library services include public computers, free wifi, resume and notary services, eBooks, eAudiobooks, DVDs, art exhibits and clubs including cross stitch, knitting, game days and reading.

"We are a hub for the community," Adams said. "Simply put, the reduction of millage would cut our budget in half and we would have to cut most of our services."

The library system runs on about $4.2 million annually with a majority of its revenue coming from property taxes every year, she said.

"We have some extra funds mostly because the last two years we didn't use as much of our budget due to covid," Adams said. "We have, over the years, placed the remaining balance of each year's budget in savings and investment accounts in order to fund expansion and major repairs, such as replacing the roof on our building. Because we are such good stewards with our taxpayers money, we were able to save and expand our children's department by 2,000 square feet without asking the public for any additional funding."

Burkett, who was director of the library from 1980 to 2013, said the library's job is to figure out how to reach and help those in the community. She said this also means finding services to assist those in the community who otherwise might not have the resources.

Resume assistance helps individuals looking to advance in life, she said. Free Internet helps students do homework.

"There are people really struggling trying to do what is best but no Internet can make that hard," Burkett said.

Free services such as yoga help families stay healthy who couldn't afford to pay for a class, she said.

"We are a piece of what happens in a community in terms of economic development," Burkett said. "With a one mill tax, at best there will be a summer reading club and it won't be the same people are used to."

Cook argues that times are harder financially for everyone in recent years. Lowering the mill will give an instant economic boost to families in the county.

"I'm 63 years old and I've never seen tax payers have the opportunity to lower their taxes," Cook said. "We hear politicians all the time say they will lower their taxes but they don't. Now we have that opportunity."

Craighead Citizens Taxed Enough has pointed to Craighead County having one of the highest county mill rates in the state.

The Democrat-Gazette has found in previous analysis that comparing library mills in the state is difficult. Some library systems are supported at the city level, while others county and some extend beyond county lines. The library system in Bentonville doesn't have its own millage but depends on the city budget.

The Central Arkansas Library System received a millage increase from 3.3 to 3.8 when Little Rock voters passed a 0.5-mill increase to local property tax in Nov. 2001. The system is funded by individual millages for Little Rock as well as a 2.1 mill in Maumelle and 1.6 mill levy from the rest of Pulaski and Perry counties.