Lady Lions blow away Devilettes in soccer

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Lady Lions took the soccer field Sunday morning with a roar against the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes, winning 10-1.

A few sprinkles of rain didn't deter the Lady Lions or the fans, some with umbrellas. UAPB was coming off a road loss against Alabama State and a home loss Friday against Alcorn State. The Lady Lions (9-9-1, 4-3-1, SWAC) needed a win on UAPB's Senior Day against the Devilettes (0-9-0, 0-4-0) who were looking for their first win of the season.

At 5:03, Lady Lion Azana Holman made the first goal of the morning at Pumphrey Stadium with an assist by Natalie Freeman. Two minutes later, UAPB scored again when Kaitlyn Hapke, assisted by Holman, scored again. UAPB was up 2-0.

The Devilettes fought back and kept the Lady Lions from scoring for more than 30 minutes. At 38:04, UAPB's Iyanah Hicks, assisted by Alexia Dugan, kicked the ball into the net. The score was 3-0.

At 45:44 in, the Devilettes' Bailee Washington scored a goal, making it 3-1.

The Lady Lions owned the second half with seven goals scored. At 50:13, Hicks, with an assist by Dugan, scored again. The score was 4-1.

Three seconds later, Madison Hernandez, with an assist by Hicks, scored to put the Lady Lions up 5-1.

At 54:58, Freeman assisted by Cameron Rodriguez, scored again to rack up another point for the Lady Lions.

The Devilettes prevented the Lady Lions from scoring for 22 minutes. But at 77:16 Denise Quintanilla scored with an assist by Freeman. Less than two minutes later, Hicks, assisted by Evangelia Sandoval-Belmudez kicked a goal for an 8-1 lead.

A penalty kick goal by Sandoval-Belmudez at 84:12 gave the Lady Lions a 9-1 lead. The women didn't stop though, scoring again less than a minute later with a final kick by Rodriguez to end the game 10-1.

UAPB had 41 (29) shots compared to MSVU 4 (3). The Devilettes had 19 saves. The Lady Lions had two saves. UAPB had no fouls. MSVU had four.