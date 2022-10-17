Gift that keeps giving

There has been criticism from all sides of President Biden warning of Armageddon, in references to Putin and nuclear weapons. Words certainly do matter. So what term might be more appropriate? Perhaps kerfuffle, tempest in a teapot, dustup, unfortunate turn of events, a really bad idea?

Nuclear weapons offer true mass destruction, a horrific gift that keeps on giving over a vast area, beyond what the Apostle John described from Patmos. With fallout in water, food, outdoors, air, everyone's DNA is at risk, flora and fauna. The most susceptible would be the born, unborn, and unfertilized yet to be born.

CHARLES FEILD

Little Rock

Test of our capability

It seems to me that the basic concept of a "democracy" is being tested by the election of the governor in Arkansas this November.

We have a clear choice between a highly qualified candidate and one with "connections." If the majority of the voters (citizens) select the less-qualified person, that, to me, calls into question if we are capable of "self-government."

JAMES VANDERGRIFT

Little Rock

It's too complicated

Bradley Gitz makes a very good libertarian argument for why marijuana use should not be outlawed. I agree with his logic. He uses this argument in support of Ballot Issue 4.

I disagree. This amendment adds more words to our state constitution than the entire U.S. Bill of Rights. It covers every aspect of marijuana growing, distribution, sale and taxation. This does not belong in the state constitution. This is what happened in issues for gambling and medical marijuana. Such detail not only clutters the constitution, it also makes it very hard to change. If we want to address marijuana use in our state constitution, we should take a lesson from the Bill of Rights. The only thing needed in the constitution is a simple sentence: "The state shall pass no law forbidding the use of marijuana by citizens of the state."

JAMES GIFFORD

Hot Springs Village

Follows good advice

Sarah Sanders declined the Channel 7 invitation to debate Chris Jones and Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., so I guess that she subscribes to the philosophy attributed to Abraham Lincoln: "Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt."

CAROLE HARMON

Little Rock