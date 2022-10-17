Man’s body found in Izard County

Izard County deputies discovered the body of a man Sunday who disappeared in September, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Mark Ellis, 63, and his vehicle were found near a wooded area about 100 yards off Arkansas 56 in Izard County, according to the release posted on Facebook.

Authorities were called about 12:30 p.m. Sunday to an area near the highway at the intersection of Larkin Road west of Violet Hill.

The vehicle's description and license plate matched the description of Ellis' vehicle, the release said.

While the release said he was reported missing Sept. 15, a missing person post from the Morgan Nick Foundation said Ellis disappeared as early as Sept. 7.

He was reported to be last seen in Melbourne.

There were no signs of foul play when authorities discovered Ellis, according to the release.

The investigation remains ongoing as of Sunday evening, and the State Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death.