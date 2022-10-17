Marines halt tests

of vehicle in surf

The Associated Press

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. -- The Marine Corps has halted some operations of its new amphibious combat vehicles after one of the armored vehicles rolled over in surf during training off California's Camp Pendleton.

The eight-wheeled vehicle flipped over about 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the Marines Assault Amphibian School at the base north of San Diego, authorities said.

The three crew members weren't injured, according to a Marine Corps statement released Friday.

The vehicle had a "mechanical malfunction," according to the Marine Corps, which banned the vehicles from going into or out of surf zones, except for testing, while more analysis is performed.

The vehicles can still be used on land, in protected waters and in the open ocean.

It was the second time this year restrictions have been placed on the use of amphibious combat vehicles.

Open-water operations were halted after one of the vehicles rolled onto its side and another was disabled in unusually high surf July 19 during another training exercise. The pause was lifted last month.

The new vehicles, which are being tested and used in California, are designed to transport troops and their equipment from Navy ships to land. They are being rolled out to replace the Marines' aging amphibious assault vehicle, which is lighter, slower and runs on tracks instead of wheels.

Eight Marines and one sailor died July 30, 2020, when an amphibious assault vehicle sank in 385 feet of water off San Clemente Island in Southern California.

A Marine Corps investigation found that inadequate training, shabby maintenance and poor judgment by leaders led to the sinking.

Arizona hopeful

cagey on question

The New York Times

Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, refused Sunday to commit to accepting the results of her election, using much of the same language that former President Donald Trump did when he was a candidate.

"I'm going to win the election, and I will accept that result," Lake said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union."

The host, Dana Bash, then asked, "If you lose, will you accept that?" Lake, who is running against Arizona's Democratic secretary of state, Katie Hobbs, responded by repeating, "I'm going to win the election and I will accept that result."

"The people of Arizona will never support and vote for a coward like Katie Hobbs," she added, setting up a framework in which, if Hobbs were to win, Lake could present the result as evidence of election fraud.

Before the exchange about elections, Lake talked about the topics that dominate campaigns when democracy is not at issue -- as did Hobbs in a separate interview on CNN.

Lake said she would address the impacts of inflation by eliminating Arizona's taxes on rent and groceries and using the state's general fund to replace lost revenue for local governments. Hobbs said she would provide child care assistance and a tax credit for career and technical education and try to increase housing construction to lower home prices.

In an interview Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," Evan McMullin, an independent candidate posing a challenge to Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said unequivocally that he would not caucus with either party, even if his affiliation made the difference between a Democratic or Republican majority.

McMullin said his campaign was building a "coalition" of support across party lines and he had made a commitment to that coalition to "maintain my independence."

For Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and his Republican opponent, Joe O'Dea, who were interviewed back-to-back Sunday, the main topic was inflation.

O'Dea blamed the $1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus package, passed in March 2021, and the Biden administration's energy policies. Bennet blamed "broken global supply chains" and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.