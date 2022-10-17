More Little Rock officers needed on patrol, study finds

The Little Rock Police Department should assign more officers to patrol the city and use civilians to fill more roles, to avoid the risk of further burnout at the understaffed agency, the head of an independent team that conducted a survey of the department's staff told the city's Board of Directors last week.

The department had filled 517 of its 594 budgeted police officer positions as of Oct. 8, meaning the department is short 77 officers, said Craig Junginger, a retired police chief who led the team from the Center for Public Safety Management that evaluated the department's staff and their workload.

The understaffing problem, which has become endemic in American law enforcement in recent years, is aggravated by a high workload placed on the patrol officers who form the core of the department, Junginger said.

"Do I believe your police department is providing good service to the community? Yes," Junginger said in response to a question from Vice Mayor Lance Hines. "Do I believe that you're burning your cops out? Yes."

Junginger presented the team's findings to the board Tuesday night, summing up some of the 120 recommendations included in their 201-page report that the city board authorized in March 2021 at the cost of $87,500.

The consulting team agreed to look at numbers from 2019 to avoid any undue influence from the covid-19 pandemic, which caused police, like most other Americans, to change the way they did things, Junginger said. More up-to-date numbers were provided in certain places, like when discussing the department's staffing levels.

Junginger's team completed their review and presented their findings to the city in April, he said. It was unclear why it took at least five more months for the board to review the findings publicly.

Junginger pushed back on the idea that the number of officers per 1,000 residents is the best way to determine how well-staffed a department is.

Mayor Frank Scott often responds to criticism that the city is short on police by pointing out that there are 2.6 officers for every 1,000 Little Rock residents, greater than the national average of 1.6 per 1,000.

"It's been a myth forever in policing," Junginger said of the metric

The study team suggested that a more effective measure was the number of officers in a department who are assigned to patrol the streets. Junginger and his team suggest that no less than 60% of sworn personnel be placed in this role, and the rest can be assigned to investigations or special assignments.

Little Rock falls short of that benchmark, which Junginger called "the 60% rule." In 2019, 49% percent of the city's officers were assigned to patrol, Junginger said. That had shrunk to 43% by the time he spoke to the board last week.

That puts the patrol division under "considerable stress" and can lead to poor outcomes for both exhausted and overworked officers and the residents they interact with.

To make that worse, Little Rock patrol officers had one of the highest workloads that Junginger and his colleagues had encountered in more than 400 studies of police departments, he said.

Their analysis showed that the bulk of patrol officers' time was spent responding to calls, with very little time for making contact with residents and engaging with the communities they patrol.

In 2019, just 13%, or 17,232, of 131,892 police responses to incidents were initiated by an officer, indicating that patrol officers are stuck in a reactionary attitude instead of a proactive one, Junginger said.

"Those police officers are running call, to call, to call, to call," Junginger said.

In response to a question from Director Dean Kumpuris, Junginger said he suspects that if the study looked at the 2021 workload data, officers might be even more strained than in 2019.

To help alleviate the problem in an environment where recruiting new officers is hard for departments across the country, Junginger suggested using civilian employees to fill roles where a sworn officer is not needed.

Little Rock police place sworn officers in administrative roles such as running background checks on officer applicants, working in the accreditation section and working the front desk at headquarters, Junginger said.

In fact, Junginger said he had never seen a department that employed sworn personnel in the accreditation unit.

"We're finding everywhere, in the studies that we do, that civilians are doing the job every bit as good as the sworn person," Junginger said. "And I'm a 41-year cop, man, to say that is hard."

Neither interim Chief Wayne Bewley nor Assistant Chief Heath Helton, who worked with the study team, were available for comment on the study, but Helton has previously suggested that civilian employees -- particularly retired officers -- would be ideal candidates to staff the department's new real-time crime center, suggesting a willingness to expand the role of civilian personnel in the department.

When it came to leadership, Junginger and his team painted a picture of a dysfunctional but improving relationship between command staff and the ranks.

The team came to Little Rock and spent several days getting a hands-on look at the way the department operated, Junginger said. He said it had "one of the weirdest" meetings with department leadership out of the hundreds of consultations the team has done.

"You'd have members of the command staff turning their backs to others and not even talking to them," Junginger said. "I think that's probably much better now."

Junginger did not say who specifically his team witnessed refusing to speak.

The study recommended that the department work to improve communications top to bottom and bottom to top.

Additionally, Junginger stressed the need to not only hire new officers but also retain current officers by offering competitive benefits.

Younger candidates, especially, are looking for "top pay, time off, best benefits," Junginger said. "And if you can't provide it, they're going to go, I don't know, maybe across the river and find it."

Junginger wasn't comfortable recommending the city increase the number of sworn officers allowed by the budget, he said in response to another question from Hines, but he suggested it might be possible.

"I wish that I could tell you that 594 is adequate, but I don't think that it is," Junginger said.

Finally, Junginger sharply criticized the conditions in the department's evidence storage facility, which he said is not heated or cooled and has mold everywhere, with dripping pipes under which personnel have to work.

"Little Rock isn't the worst, it's the next to the worst," Junginger said of the conditions. "I hate to use the word deplorable, but it was deplorable working conditions."

The city must take measures to address the unsanitary and cluttered conditions, Junginger said, even though it may not be cheap.

Scott on Tuesday praised the the presentation by Junginger and his team.

"What you did is what we really wanted to know," Scott said.

The mayor referred to Junginger's "rule of 60" as a "new phenomenon," and said that he had been in discussion with Bewley and Helton about the suggestion to place more civilian employees in administrative roles in the department, although they all acknowledged it might not be popular with sworn officers, especially older officers.

Mayoral candidate Steve Landers, who has tangled with Scott over the city's law enforcement as a main point in the race, attended the presentation of the findings Tuesday.

"We are not staffed properly and haven't been, the people we've got are working overtime," Landers said in a phone interview later.

Landers recently published a three-point plan to fight crime by building a team with other central Arkansas agencies, funding better technology and training for the department and recruiting more patrol officers. He plans to add a fourth point, "retain," to the strategy, he said, although he did not outline specific tactics.

Scott's sign-on bonuses did nothing to retain older officers, who sometimes felt disheartened by the bounties and looked for work elsewhere, Landers said.

"I'm not saying [Scott's] trying to defund the police department, he's trying to deflate them," Landers said.

Landers also pledged to hire a new police chief within 45 days of being elected, although he did not give any hints as to who he was considering for the position. He contrasted that with Scott's claim earlier this year that he would hire a replacement for Keith Humphrey, who retired as chief in May, before Election Day.

As of Saturday, the top spot at the Little Rock police department remained vacant, although city hall had received multiple applications, including from Helton, the assistant chief.