Much of the state could see freezing temperatures Wednesday morning, forecasters say

A cold front is expected to move through Arkansas and bring cooler temperatures to northern portions of the state, forecasters with the National Weather Service said on Monday.

“On Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, the northern third of the state could see lows in the 20s,” said Sean Clarke, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock.

The state is forecast to experience its first cold snap of the season this week, according to weather service's Twitter.

Most of the northern half of Arkansas is under a freeze warning for Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

“A freeze watch is out for Tuesday night, as a nearly area-wide freeze is expected,” the weather service said on Twitter.

The weather service said

“As we get into Wednesday morning, temperatures are expected to be at or below freezing for much of the state,” said Clarke.

The meteorologist said Little Rock could get down to 36 degrees on Monday night and be around 32 degrees on Wednesday morning.

“Wednesday is definitely gearing up to be the coldest morning,” Clarke said, “But the temperatures will warm up a bit throughout the day and a warming trend will follow for the rest of the week”

Clarke said it was normal for the northern parts of the state to be seeing a freeze but for portions of Central Arkansas it was a bit early.

“Usually we see that in Central Arkansas closer to the end of October and beginning of November,” he said.

Little Rock could see its earliest freeze on record, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

These cooler temperatures come after much of the state saw some rainfall over the weekend.

Most areas in Central and Northern Arkansas got anywhere from half an inch to an inch and a half, according to the weather service on Twitter.

“The most rain we got was around three inches, really in Sebastian and Franklin County,” Clarke said.

The meteorologist said hail was reported from various places over the state, with some hailstones as large as three inches in diameter reported in Olyphant.

Clarke said there were not a lot of reports of hail damage.

“The only thing I heard of was a greenhouse that got pummeled pretty good,” Clarke said.

He said that Arkansans should still be paying attention to burn bans as the forecast doesn’t predict rain again this week.

“We don’t make that call, but it is still pretty dry and people need to watch for their county judges’ decisions on burn bans,” said Clarke.

As of Monday afternoon only nine of the state's 75 counties did not have burn ban in place, according to a map from the Arkansas Division of Agriculture.

Another map from the department shows that much of southern Arkansas is at an extreme risk for wildfire danger. The central and norther portions of the state are mostly considered at a high wildfire risk as of Monday, with the exception of Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Pope and Sebastian counties, which are under a moderate wildfire risk.