Musselman, Ruta help Hogs make cut for 4-star target

Class of 2024 Arkansas target and ESPN 4-star prospect Labaron Philon has narrowed his list of schools to eight, including Arkansas.

Philon, 6-4 and 175 pounds of Mobile (Ala.) Baker, announced Arkansas, Alabama, Michigan, Auburn, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Kansas and Cincinnati.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and assistant Anthony Ruta are major reasons for him liking Arkansas.

“Arkansas was on my list because the coaches love me outside of basketball and they always have questions to ask when they see me or call me,” said Philon, whose friend Barry Dunning is a freshman for the Razorbacks. “I feel like Arkansas is a good place and going to be this year’s team to put more pros in the league, and my dream is to be a pro one day.”

ESPN rates Philon the No. 8 point guard and No. 36 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class. He is the No. 1 rated recruit in Alabama for his class.

Philon. who is expected to visit Fayetteville at some point, was named the Class 7A player of the year as a sophomore after averaging 24.4 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

His cousin is former Arkansas defensive lineman Darius Philon.