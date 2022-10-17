• Mel Gibson can testify about what he learned from one of Harvey Weinstein's accusers, a judge ruled Friday in the Los Angeles trial of the former movie mogul. Gibson was one of many witnesses whose identities were revealed in Los Angeles Superior Court. Judge Lisa Lench ruled that Gibson can testify in support of his masseuse and friend. Weinstein is accused of committing sexual battery by restraint against the woman in May 2010, at a Beverly Hills, Calif., hotel. Weinstein, 70, has pleaded innocent to 11 rape and sexual assault counts in the trial and denied any non-consensual sexual activity. Prosecutors said when Gibson brought up Weinstein's name by chance, the woman had a traumatic response and Gibson understood from her that she had been sexually assaulted. Gibson did not remember the timing of the exchange, but the prosecution will use another witness, Allison Weiner, who remembers speaking to Gibson and the woman in 2015. Lench said Gibson's testimony will depend on how the accuser describes the exchange with him when she takes the stand and she may choose to rule against it at that time. An email seeking comment from a representative for Gibson was not immediately returned.

• Nicki Minaj is in cahoots with a fellow artist again. The exchange on Twitter began Thursday with Minaj reacting to the Recording Academy's decision that "Super Freaky Girl" should instead vie for a pop solo performance nomination at the 2023 Grammys, despite Minaj's song topping Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart since it dropped in August. While speaking out about the Grammys' decision on Instagram, Minaj latched onto rapper Latto's "Big Energy," suggesting that it should be moved to the same category as "Super Freaky Girl." She later echoed her grievances on Twitter, still mentioning Latto. Minaj continued, tweeting that the Grammys pivot is "no diff from a 9-5 where you should speak up for yourself if you know you're a great employee & continue to be purposely sabotaged." After seeing Minaj's tweet, Latto wrote "all these awards/noms I can't even celebrate" and began firing back. Latto said she reached out to Minaj via text before taking their feud to Twitter. She said she agrees with Minaj's points about fairness, but added "the way u going about it seems malicious." Latto said the tweets between her and Minaj were no longer "JUST about a Grammy category," but instead about the tension between them.