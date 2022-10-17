North Little Rock officer fires gun during arrest





A North Little Rock officer was placed on administrative leave after he fired his weapon at armed suspects during an arrest Saturday night, but no one was injured by the gunfire, according to a news release from the department.

Officers arrived at 5055 Velvet Ridge around 5:10 p.m. in response to a call about shots fired, where they encountered several armed men, the report states.

One officer fired his weapon during the incident, although it was not clear what prompted him to fire or how many shots were fired.

Police detained four suspects and recovered several firearms, and no one was injured from gunfire. One suspect was injured and being treated in an area hospital, but those injuries were not from the shots. It was unclear from the release what caused those injuries.

None of the officers involved or the suspects were identified in the release.



