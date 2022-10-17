GOLF

Bradley ends drought

Keegan Bradley closed with a 2-under 68 to win the Zozo Championship in Inzai City, Japan, on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title in more than four years. Bradley, who won the PGA Championship as a rookie in 2011, dropped two shots on the back nine but came through with a pivotal birdie putt on the 17th hole that gave him a two-shot lead over Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam going to the final hole. He wound up winning by one shot for his first PGA Tour win since the BMW Championship in 2018 at Aronimink. Fowler was trying to break out of his three-year slump with a win and started the final round at Accordia Golf Narashino with a one-shot lead. He closed with a 70 and tied for second with Putnam (68). Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore finished in a tie for 12th with a 9-under 271. Taylor shot a 70 on Sunday.

Koepka wins in a playoff

Brooks Koepka made birdie on the third playoff hole to beat Peter Uihlein and win the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah on Sunday for his first victory in the breakaway league. Koepka birdied the par-5 18th in regulation for a 1-under 69, while Uihlein also made birdie on the final hole for a 70 to force a playoff. Joaquin Niemann (65) and Sergio Garcia (68) finished one shot behind. Koepka won for the first time since early February 2021 at the Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour. He since has gone through various injuries and signed with LIV Golf in June.

Couples first at SAS

Fred Couples broke his age by three shots with the lowest round of his PGA Tour Champions career, a 12-under 60 that sent him to a six-shot victory Sunday in the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C., for his first title in more than five years. Couples was two shots behind after four holes when the 63-year-old went on a run that amazed even him. He ran off five consecutive birdies, made a key par on the 10th hole and then finished with seven consecutive birdies. Couples won for the first time since the American Family Insurance Championship in 2017. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) finished in a tie for 16th. Duke fired a 71 on Sunday to finish at 6-under 210. Little Rock Glen Day ended his stay with a 3-under 69 and an even-par 216 overall.

Otaegui an easy winner

Adrian Otaegui closed with a 3-under 68 to win the Andalucia Masters in Sotogrande, Spain, by six shots on Sunday for his first home victory. The Spaniard had four birdies and only one bogey, finishing at 19-under 265, breaking the record by seven shots at Valderrama. Joakim Lagergren of Sweden (68) was second, three shots ahead of third-place Min Woo Lee of Australia (70). Lagergren started the week at No. 127 in the DP World Tour points race and moved into the top 50.

BASKETBALL

Grizzlies sign Clarke

The Memphis Grizzlies signed forward/center Brandon Clarke to a multiyear contract extension Sunday. Clarke just finished his third season with the Grizzlies, averaging 10.4 points in 64 games, all but one off the bench. He shot 64.4% from the floor in about 20 minutes per game. The 6-7 Clarke played at Gonzaga before being drafted 21st overall in 2019 by Oklahoma City, which dealt his rights to the Grizzlies.

Bucks' guard out 3 weeks

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season with a strained right calf. Connaughton had missed the Bucks' final two preseason games with calf soreness. The Bucks said Connaughton underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed the strain and will be out for approximately three weeks. Connaughton, 29, signed a contract extension this summer after averaging 9.9 points, 26 minutes and 2.2 three-pointers per game to set career highs in all three categories. The 6-5 guard also had 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

TENNIS

Top seed wins in Italy

Top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime won the Firenze Open in Florence, Italy, with his 11th ace of the day, beating American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4. Auger-Aliassime lost his first service game on Sunday but broke his opponent's serve either side of that and did not face another break point in the final. The Canadian secured his second ATP tour title. Wolf was playing in his first ATP final. Auger-Aliassime only dropped one set all week at the indoor, hard-court tournament.

BOXING

Haney retains titles

American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne, Australia. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. The unbeaten American has won 29 fights, 15 of them by knockout, and has unified the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts. Haney outpointed Kambosos, who claimed the four titles in an upset win over Teofino Lopez at Madison Square Garden last November, in Melbourne in June when claiming the lightweight belts for the first time. Haney proved to be the better boxer again with another victory over Kambosos, who sustained cuts under his left eye and above his right ear which left him bloodied late in the fight.

First-round KO for Wilder

Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round Saturday night, powerfully punching his way back into the win column after consecutive losses to Tyson Fury. The former heavyweight champion moved cautiously for most of the round before unleashing his right hand that has long been considered the best in the business. He knew it was over, posing against the ropes even before the fight had been stopped. Wilder 43-2-1 (42 KOs) won emphatically in his first fight since getting stopped twice by Fury, the latter in the 11th round last October after Fury got up from two knockdowns. But Helenius (31-4) wasn't getting up from the straight right hand that ended the match with three seconds remaining in the first round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.