PBS to stream former U.S. Secretary of StateRice lecture at Crystal Bridges museum in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- The appearance by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who is speaking at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art this week, will be livestreamed by Arkansas PBS, according to a news release by the public broadcasting network.

Her appearance at Crystal Bridges is sold out, according to the museum. Arkansas PBS said it will livestream the Rice lecture at 5 p.m. Tuesday at youtube.com/arkansaspbs.

Rice is appearing as part of the museum's free exhibition "We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy," which explores the importance of the U.S. Constitution and free speech to democracy.

Her talk will be in the form of a conversation with Ambassador Shirin R. Tahir-Kheli, the first Ambassador for Women's Empowerment in the U.S. Government. Tahir-Kheli was appointed by Rice on April 5, 2006, and served in the office of the Secretary of State in this capacity.

Rice will draw from her career experiences as an educator, diplomat and chief foreign affairs advisor to the president to share her perspectives on how to create and sustain democracy through hard work, persistence, strong institutions and dedicated citizens, Arkansas PBS said.

Rice is the Tad and Dianne Taube Director of the Hoover Institution, a public policy think tank at Stanford University, and the Thomas and Barbara Stephenson Senior Fellow on Public Policy. In addition, she is a founding partner of Rice, Hadley, Gates and Manuel LLC, an international strategic consulting firm.

Tahir-Kheli is a Senior Fellow and Founding Director of the South Asia Program at the Foreign Policy Institute of the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies based in Washington D.C. She is on the Board of Advisers of the Foreign Policy Research Institute, a think tank based in Philadelphia. It conducts research on geopolitics, international relations and international security.