MASTER CLASS: ‘Posterior chain’ development targets muscles

Physical therapists and chiropractors often talk about the importance of developing the "posterior chain" to create better biomechanical balance. The posterior chain refers to the group of muscles along the back of the leg and spine, a group that is often deprioritized in fitness programs. This week, I'll discuss some key factors for posterior chain development and present an exercise targeting these all-important muscles.

The hamstrings, calves, gluteals and the muscles around the spine are responsible for keeping the body upright and propelling it forward. With every step taken, these muscles perform a wonderful harmonic symphony of contractions to make that action possible. And like many wonders of human body, they are often taken for granted.

The posterior chain does not have the benefit of appearing in the mirror during the morning routine. These muscles are tucked away, hidden beneath layers of clothes, and rarely given the attention of their anterior counterparts. And yet, they are workhorses that play a massive role in human mobility and posture.

The good news is that there is hope. Muscles are incredibly resilient, and they respond to positive stimuli with more strength, better function, and higher performance. In order to respond, however, a muscle needs three key elements: training, stretching and nutrition. These are the key components that make any muscle perform well, not just the posterior chain.

Most people understand the training part. Walking, jogging and certain types of weightlifting all qualify as posterior chain training because the muscles are active participants on those activities. Nutrition and stretching are where most people fall short and thus, end up with lower functioning posterior chain muscles.

Stretching is so critically important for the hamstrings, gluteals and calves. The sheer volume of contractions performed on a daily basis predisposes these muscles to become overly tight, not to mention they spend hours in a shortened position while sitting. I recommend stretching these muscles daily.

Nutrition is equally important, as well-hydrated and well-fed muscles perform better. Water, lean protein, fruits and vegetables help muscles function. Smoking and fast food do the opposite.

This week's exercise is designed to address the training element of the three keys to better posterior chain biomechanics. The Farmer Pull with Cable is appropriate for all fitness levels and is easy to understand.

[Video not showing above? Click here to watch: arkansasonline.com/1017master/]

1. Attach a rope to the cable pulley machine.

2. Move the pulley to the lowest possible setting, so the rope is actually on the floor. Select a medium weight.

3. Grasp the rope with both hands and stand up straight.

4. Now, slowly walk backward while allowing your arms to extend fully in front of you.

5. Continue walking until you've gone as far as you can, then slowly walk forward until you're at the starting position.

6. Perform five "laps" back and forward for two sets.

The Farmer Pull With Cable is simple, but it forces the posterior chain to work together. Once this movement becomes easy, try turning around and pulling the resistance from behind. This requires a more active collaboration of force between the posterior chain muscles to drive more of a strength training element. In either case, the posterior chain will be much happier. Enjoy!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

vballtop@aol.com