Power goes out in downtown Little Rock; fire suspected

A power outage in downtown Little Rock late Sunday, possibly caused by a nearby fire, affected the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and KATV, Channel 7, along with more than 170 other customers, according to Entergy Arkansas’ online outage map.

Little Rock firefighters responded to a manhole fire near West Second Street and Broadway around 10:30 p.m., spokesman Capt. Jason Weaver said. He could not say whether that caused the outages.

Entergy’s site showed that power went down in the area around 10:37 p.m. Sunday and was expected to return around 2 a.m. today.

An Entergy spokesperson could not provide more details on the cause of the outage by midnight and referred to the online outage map for further information.

The manhole fire definitely caused smoke to drift across the downtown area, Weaver said. Fires related to manholes can sometimes disrupt electricity lines.

Entergy personnel would work with firefighters if the fire was related to the electrical grid, Weaver said, but he wasn’t able to say if firefighters had been in contact with Entergy in the area.

Entergy Arkansas' outage map of Downtown Little Rock is shown in this screenshot taken at 12:11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Entergy estimated that 171 customers in Pulaski County were without power at that hour. (Entergy Arkansas courtesy photo)





