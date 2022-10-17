Rant-master Lewis Black brings his 'Off the Rails' show April 20 to Little Rock

Comedian Lewis Black, known as “the King of Rant,” brings his “Off the Rails” show to Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway.

Tickets are $21-$62 plus fees. Call (501) 244-8800 or visit Ticketmaster.com.

Black has been delivering rants — his own and, lately, those written by fans, for more than a quarter of a century. He is the longest-running contributor to Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and has had comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix.

His eight comedy albums include the Grammy--winning “The Carnegie Hall Performance” and “Stark Raving Black.” And he voiced the character “Anger” in the Academy Award-winning animated film “Inside Out”.