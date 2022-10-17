Roots HQ closing Dec. 31; concert Nov. 6 last one on schedule

The founders of the Fayetteville Roots announced on Friday that they will "pause the festival and close the Roots HQ as of December 31st."

The organization, founded by local musicians Bryan and Bernice Hembree with chef Jeremy Gawthrop, has hosted the Fayetteville Roots Festival, which brought food, music and community to downtown Fayetteville for the last 13 years.

In an email and social media posts, the founders of Fayetteville Roots Festival announced that they are saying goodbye for now:

"This is not the end of Fayetteville Roots, but a gentle break, time to evolve, and a time to evaluate what is next. We still have something to give and a desire to support the music and culinary communities in Northwest Arkansas. With a little time and a refuel for the creative energy that burns inside of us, we know we will gather together again around a fantastic meal and good music."

Citing lower tickets sales and higher operating costs, the three founders of the festival say they "close this chapter with love and friendship."

Fayetteville Roots has brought an incredible amount of talent to the region over the years -- both in terms of cuisine and music. Just this year, Iris Dement, Leyla McCalla, Taj Mahal, Bettye Lavette, The Woods Brothers and so many others shared stages with local musicians. James Beard Award-wining chefs, using locally sourced ingredients, served dishes at pop-up events around town, and a roster of free shows and low-cost eats made it possible for many to enjoy.

Roots HQ also fed local musicians during the pandemic and acted as a community resource to local musicians through the headquarters on the Fayetteville square. Fayetteville Roots will host Dar Williams on Nov. 6, but as of now, no later events are posted to the nonprofit organization's website, fayettevilleroots.org.