State Police investigating fatal shooting involving a Benton County deputy

BENTONVILLE -- A 71-year-old man was killed Saturday after being shot by a Benton County sheriff's deputy, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police.

The release identified the Decatur man as Nelson Amos. The deputy's name has not been released.

Sheriff's deputies were called to 22891 Falling Springs Road shortly before noon Saturday after a resident reported gunfire being heard on Amos' property, according to the release.

A sheriff's deputy later encountered Amos on a local road driving a tractor and brandishing a handgun, according to the release. The deputy fired his rifle, striking Amos, according to the release.

An ambulance was called to the scene and deputies began to administer lifesaving measures to Amos, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The state police is investigating the shooting.

Special agents of the State Police's Criminal Investigation Division are preparing an investigative file to be submitted to Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith, who will determine whether the use of deadly force by the sheriff's deputy was consistent with Arkansas laws, according to the release.

Amos' body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for determination of the manner and cause of death, according to the release.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins, the spokeswoman for the Benton County sheriff's office, said the deputy is on administrative leave.