State police probe death of man, 27

Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a Stuttgart man found dead in a downtown alleyway Sunday, according to a news release from the agency.

Stuttgart police pronounced 27-year-old Dalton Smith dead after 9 a.m. at a residence behind 1108 S. Grand St.

The release said Stuttgart authorities have requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation to "take charge of the case."

Special agents preliminarily believe Smith was shot.

According to the release, agents have spent much of Sunday canvasing the area, collecting evidence found at the scene, and talking to neighbors who may have witnessed something.

No suspects have been identified, the release stated.