Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Mammals Also Known As

Today at 2:31 a.m.

1. Woodchuck

2. Caribou

3. Skunk

4. Alsatian

5. Manatee

6. Rabbit

7. Coyote

8. Wildebeest

9. Elk

ANSWERS:

1. Groundhog

2. Reindeer

3. Polecat

4. German shepherd

5. Sea cow

6. Bunny or hare

7. Prairie wolf or bush wolf

8. Gnu

9. Wapiti

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Mammals Also Known As

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT