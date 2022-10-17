1. Woodchuck
2. Caribou
3. Skunk
4. Alsatian
5. Manatee
6. Rabbit
7. Coyote
8. Wildebeest
9. Elk
ANSWERS:
1. Groundhog
2. Reindeer
3. Polecat
4. German shepherd
5. Sea cow
6. Bunny or hare
7. Prairie wolf or bush wolf
8. Gnu
9. Wapiti
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Mammals Also Known As