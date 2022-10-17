1. Woodchuck 2. Caribou 3. Skunk 4. Alsatian 5. Manatee 6. Rabbit 7. Coyote 8. Wildebeest 9. Elk ANSWERS: 1. Groundhog 2. Reindeer 3. Polecat 4. German shepherd 5. Sea cow 6. Bunny or hare 7. Prairie wolf or bush wolf 8. Gnu 9. Wapiti

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Mammals Also Known As

