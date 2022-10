An Austin, Ark. man died Sunday night in a Lonoke County crash, troopers say.

Michael Henley, 66, was driving a 2002 Ford F-250 on Willie Ray Drive in Cabot when he left the roadway, went into a ditch, and struck an embankment around 10:15 p.m., according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Police said the passenger in Henley’s truck was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

The report states the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.