UALR receives $6.75M gift for engineering program

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has received a $6.75 million gift from the family of an engineering professor who established some of the campus’ first engineering programs.

The Yupo and Susan Chan Charitable Trust made the gift to fulfill the expressed vision of Yupo Chan, the founding chairman of the Department of Systems Engineering. The gift will support UALR’s new School of Engineering and Engineering Technology, and provide scholarships.

The gift from the Yupo and Susan Chan Charitable Trust will be used as follows:

• $1.5 million to establish the Yupo Chan Director of the School of Engineering Endowment.

• $2 million to create the Chan Wui and Yunyin Endowed Undergraduate Scholarship.

• $3.25 million to create the Chan Wui and Yunyin Endowed Graduate Scholarship.

“Education was very important to Yupo,” his wife Susan Chan said of her late husband, who passed away in 2020. “Yupo’s vision boiled down to an interest in helping make UA Little Rock an important center for engineering and operations research. The two things he most enjoyed about working at UA Little Rock were mentoring individual students to make a difference in their lives and doing engineering research. He wanted to make a significant difference to UA Little Rock.”

Susan Chan and her niece Alexandra Johnson serve as trustees of the trust. The gift is part of UALR's new capital fundraising initiative, the "Centennial Campaign," which commemorates the university’s upcoming centennial anniversary in 2027.

