Washington County restaurant inspections





Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Oct. 3

Green Star C-Store

3111 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Temperature of water in handwashing sink at 75 degrees. Pizza cheese and meat in hot holding at 75 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Plastic protection on fan in walk in cooler is not clean. Surfaces inside microwave and can opener are not clean.

Tacontento

1106 S. West End St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Taqueria Leo's

617 N. College Ave., Apt. C306, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available.

Ven Mart

2103 Powell St., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. There are medicines over the counter for sold-by-unit without label.

Oct. 4

Arsaga's Espresso At The Library

401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The sanitizer sink solution was at less than 50 ppm chlorine.

Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce test strips.

Fayetteville Public Library

401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce a certified food manager certificate. Sanitizer bucket in the cafe was at less than 100 ppm quat.

George Junior High School

3200 Powell St., Springdale

Critical violations: Spray bottle with "all purpose cleaner" is labeled "vinegar".

Noncritical violations: Dish washing machine temperature measuring devices for rinse water is not working.

Har-Ber High School

300 Jones Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Observed the hot holding unit is holding chicken nuggets at 135-129 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Observed the hot holding units are not consistently holding the food hot, the temperature fluctuates.

Hillcrest Tower Community Center

1 N. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility could not produce test strips.

Jammin' Java

1 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Bottles of soap at the handwash sink and service sink were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Container of chili and cups of salsa in the tall stainless were not date-marked.

La Michoacana De Robinson

101 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in food preparation area does not have paper towels. Handwashing sink in food preparation area does not have soap. Packaged individual flan (milk/eggs) and choco-flan are for sale. Food items were prepared in private home.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Handwashing sink in food preparation area does not have sign. Commercial deli slicer is not clean (food debris). Test strips are not available.

McDonald's

1200 W. Wilson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Front lobby is currently under construction and the door is propped open causing house flies to enter into the front food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: None

Mt. Sequoyah Assembly

150 Skyline Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee toilet room lacks employee handwashing notice posted. Employee toilet room door is propped open.

Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe

410 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The sanitizer sink was at 0 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: Back handwash sink did not have a sign.

Red Dragon Buffet

2111 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite L., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Walk-in cooler: container with cooked pork is uncovered. Container with noodles is covered with an apron. Insect control devices are full of flies (fly paper). Insect control devices are located in different food preparation areas. Paper bag of flour is stored in contact with the floor. Original bucket of soy sauce is used to store another food (cut potatoes). Ready-to-eat eggs roll are stored in a cardboard box. Walk-in cooler, surfaces of shelves are covered with corrugated cardboard. Floor in walk-in cooler is cover with corrugated cardboard.

Roger's Recreation Hall

406 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce a certified food manager certificate. Handwash sinks and bathrooms did not have signs. Facility could not produce test strips. Trash cans in ladies rooms require lids.

Tobo's 66

1200 W. Wilson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Handwashing sink in food preparation area and toilet room lack employee handwashing notices posted.

Oct. 5

Burger Plus

14 S. University Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Ribs in the middle fridge were at 43 degrees, BBQ sauce in the middle fridge was a 43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Current permit is not posted.

Casey's General Store

2486 W. Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A carton of eggs was being stored in the walk-in over onions. The sanitizer solution dispensed into the sanitizer sink was at 0 ppm quat. There were spray bottles that were mislabeled or unlabeled in the back chemical room.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Employee with facial hair was not wearing a beard restraint. Sani bucket was as 0 ppm quat.

Farmington High School Outdoor

12329 Arkansas 170 North, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee restroom did not have a handwash sign.

La Huerta

2356 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in bar area lacks hand cleanser available.

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage and waste oil lids are open.

Leaf Tea House

240 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop is with handle down in contact with the ice in ice machine. Restroom lacks a trash can with a lid.

Plomo Quesadillas / Con Quesos

2016 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A box of eggs was being stored in the walk-in over sliced tomatoes. There is a black buildup on the clear chute where ice is dispensed from the self-serve beverage machine.

Noncritical violations: Container of flour was not labeled. Facility could not produce test strips. Current permit is not available.

Sonic Drive-In

1443 W. Main St., Johnson

Critical violations: Prep area tomatoes and lettuce at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Food employees lack beard protection.

Springdale Moose Lodge

205 W. Apple Blossom Lane, Springdale

Critical violations: Fan and utensils being stored in handwashing sink at front bar. Milk and block of cheese being held in refrigerator at 43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager on staff.

St. Paul's Episcopal Church

224 N. East Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: One severely dented can of food was on the shelf.

Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce chemical test strips.

Waffle House

1281 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: Gravy held at 123 degrees. Observed cold holding diced ham held at 50 degrees. Shell eggs shall receive an indication when the eggs are removed from temperature control.

Noncritical violations: None

Wood Stone Craft Pizza

3619 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Wait person placed a lemon wedge in a customer's drink with a bare hand. A food employee shredded basil leaves with bare hands and placed on a baked pizza.

Noncritical violations: One food employee lacks a beard restraint.

Oct. 6

Boba Cafe & More

2085 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Steamed rice dispensing utensils are stored in a container of unheated water.

Braum's Ice Cream

4374 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Observed the white gravy is holding hot at 112 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Denny's

4861 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Observed raw hamburger patties stored on top of raw bacon.

Noncritical violations: None

Elkins Senior Activity Center

149 W. First Ave., Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing bracelets.

Gary Hampton Park Concession

2790 N. Salem Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Several small ants were seen on the counter and in the lower cabinet where candy is being stored.

Noncritical violations: BBQ sauce, pickles, cheese bags and jalapenos are being stored on the floor. Sanitizer test strips could not be located.

Hampton Inn

915 Krupa Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One container of waffle mix was not labeled.

Kids Unlimited Learning Academy

120 Southwinds Road, Suite 2, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce test strips. Could not locate current permit.

McDonald's

520 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Observed a mayo pouch with the date of discard 5 October still being used on the line.

Noncritical violations: None

Shell Superstop

2001 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: Pizza in hot holding display case internal temperatures are 108 degrees and 115 degrees.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Previous issue. Two ceiling light fixture ballasts/bulbs lack replacement in back food preparation area. Previous issue.

Tequila Bar & Grill Restaurant

2085 N. Center St., Bldg. A, Elkins

Critical violations: A pitcher is in the food preparation area handwashing sink filling with water.

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted. One ceiling light bulb shield above the steam table lacks installation.

Oct. 7

The Right Spot

617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cold holding did not reach ambient temperature of 41 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Hot water not available at time of inspection.

Asian Combo Wok

3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Retail food permit expired 08/31/2022.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

3379 N. College Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Quat in sanitizer buckets for cloths was out when tested with test strips at 0 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired on 9/30/2022.

Eat My Catfish

32 W. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Dish washing machine chemical sanitizer is 0 ppm. Top steam table beans at 124 degrees. Texas sauce at 55 degrees, several other sauces in individual container at room temperature. Texas sauce walk-in cooler at 43 degrees. White rice prepared two days ago is not dated. Two spray bottles with chemical product do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard box with foam cups is stored in contact with the floor. Several surfaces of equipment, handwashing sink, three-compartment sink, food prep tables are not clean (food debris and grease). Several floor tiles in food preparation area are not installed. Several areas wall and floor are not clean (wall in three-compartment sinks for example). Floor in food preparation area has water accumulation with food debris (cooking equipment area). Retail food permit is not posted.

George Elementary School

2878 S. Powell St., Springdale

Critical violations: Manufacture indication in dish washing machine is wash=160 / rinse=165 / final rinse=180.

Result: wash=149 / rinse=150 / final rinse=187. Temperature wash and rinse is low. Food contact surfaces temperature is 152 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Jimmy John's

3379 N. College Ave., Suite 7, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee had an open beverage container without lid near prep table. Dispensing scoop for mayonnaise is stored in flip top refrigerator container of water at 38 degrees. Posted permit expired 9/30/2022.

Kappa Kappa Gamma

800 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Spicy mayo stored in container without the common name of the food identifying the container. Facility did not have a maximum registering thermometer or heat measuring test strips for hot water sanitizing dish machine to ensure plate/utensil temperature reaches 160 degrees. Permit expired 6/30/2022.

Kids Unlimited Learning Academy

1268 Electric Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Spray bottle with chemical product does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Food worker is wearing wristwatch. Current retail food permit is not posted.

McDonald's

1260 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Three-compartment sinks are not clean. Service/mop sink and wall around mop sink are not clean.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 3 -- Bayyari Elementary School, 2199 Scottsdale Ave., Springdale; Bernice Young Elementary School, 301 Pippin Apple Circle, Springdale; Springdale Parks & Recreation, 1906 Cambridge St., Springdale

Oct. 4 -- Boardwalk Food Court, 3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale; Feed And Folly, 110 S. College Ave., Fayetteville; Sleep Inn And Suites, 1056 Rieff St., Springdale; Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs, 3532 W. Providence Drive, Fayetteville; Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs 2, 3532 W. Providence Drive, Fayetteville

Oct. 5 -- Farmington High School Indoor, 12329 Arkansas 170 North, Farmington; First Christian Church, 220 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Goddard School West, 3420 W. Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville; La Huerta On Wheels, 2356 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Ranalli Farms Produce, 1960 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale; Woodstone Pizza Mobile, 3619 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Oct. 6 -- Harps Deli-Bakery, 1951 N. Center St., Elkins; Kirsty's Place West Child Care, 6363 Wedington Drive, Fayetteville; Randall G. Lynch Middle School, 359 W. Rheas Mill Road, Farmington

Oct. 7 -- Elkins Football Concession, 349 N. Center St., Elkins; Harp's Food Store, 1945 Butterfield Coach Road, Springdale



