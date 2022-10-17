White Hall marks Founders Day

Although the sun was out, it was raining candy from a variety of floats Saturday morning as the White Hall Founders Day Parade inched its way north on Dollarway Road.

It signaled the start of the 38th annual Founders Day celebration at White Hall City Park.

"I'm thrilled to be out. It's been a while," said Lorie Castleberry of White Hall as she and her 4-year-old grandchild watched the parade that started at 10 a.m.

She was referring to the last one, which took place in October 2019.

That was the city's 37th Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Founders Day. Then covid-19 happened and for the next two years the celebration was canceled.

"It's good to be back out among people. To see friends," Castleberry said.

She wasn't alone. White Hall city officials estimated about 5,500 people -- about the total number of people who live in the city -- lined Dollarway Road or filled the park by noon.

There was live entertainment scheduled all afternoon at the John Terry Amphitheater inside the park.

Joe Spadoni, White Hall Chamber of Commerce president, said it was a great turnout.

Barbara Graves of White Hall said she was happy to attend.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be here," Graves said. "It's so nice to be outside."

Her son, Donny Graves III, agreed, saying, "It's about community and coming together."

"Barbecue, too," he added.

He was referring to the White Hall Founders Day BBQ Contest Cookout competition, sanctioned by the Barbecue Competitors Alliance (BCA) at White Hall City Park. About 30 teams from around the area signed up for the event and competed for about $10,000 in prize money.

The sidewalks inside the park were lined with at least 75 food, craft and clothing vendors.

Some children came for the candy that was being thrown from almost 70 floats and raining down on the streets. The White Hall High School marching band and others participated in the parade.

As a pickup carrying the 2022 White Hall Little League All Stars passed one of White Hall's police officers, the players good-naturedly tossed a handful of candy in an officer's direction but were careful to miss him. Instead the candy landed at his feet.

While walking to White Hall City Park to hear the live entertainment and enjoy the festival food, a local high school student said she found the event fun.

"I really enjoyed the parade. It's a really nice day," she said.

Four-year-old Raven Harrison (left) five-year-old friends Rebekah Harrison and Zoie Cooper wait for the first White Hall Founders Day Parade float to arrive. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)



The White Hall Marching Band and Pep Squad performed during the Founders Day celebration at the White Hall City Park, where live entertainment was scheduled throughout the afternoon at the John Terry Amphitheater. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)



Girls wearing pink were among participants in the White Hall Founders Day parade featuring more than two dozen floats. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)

