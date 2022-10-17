Xi shares his vision of future for China





Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledged Sunday to turn China into a "great modern socialist country" that represents a "new choice" for humanity, as he opened a Chinese Communist Party meeting where he is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term.

From a lectern onstage at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi spoke without a mask for an hour and 45 minutes to open the twice-per-decade meeting that sets the national agenda for the next five years.

Xi declared that the new "core mission" of the party is to lead a country "united in struggle" to be a powerful, modern socialist nation by 2049, a hundred years after the People's Republic was founded. As the most powerful Chinese leader in decades, Xi has promoted his nationalist vision of a "Chinese dream" to reclaim the nation's place at the center of global affairs.

Under banners that read, "Long live the Chinese Communist Party" and "Fully Implement Xi Jinping Thought," delegates in the packed hall followed along with their own copies of his remarks, turning the pages in unison, studiously taking notes and applauding enthusiastically. The meeting, broadcast on the state-run CCTV, caught some delegates sleeping.

Xi said China's "great rejuvenation" is now an "irreversible historical process" and the party had already created a "new choice" for humanity with its unique path to modernization -- a nod to China's emergence as an alternative to Western democracies.

The congress adds urgency to Xi's ambition at a time when China's economy is slowing and Beijing faces renewed criticism from Western nations over aggression toward Taiwan and its close partnership with Russia.





For China to become a military, economic and cultural power, he added, the party will need to navigate "abrupt changes" in the international situation and be ready to weather "high winds and dangerous storms."

"In recent years, Xi has been placing a lot of emphasis on calling on the party leadership to revive a spirit of struggle," said Dali Yang, a professor of Chinese politics at the University of Chicago.

Analysts are closely watching the six-day meeting for signs that recent criticism of the party may have weakened Xi or other politicians. Former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli made his first public appearance since he was accused by Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai of sexual assault.

Xi did not mention the war in Ukraine or Beijing's deteriorating relationship with the United States, which ordered export bans earlier this month that could cripple China's high-tech aspirations. He briefly touched on China's increasingly criticized "zero covid" policy, claiming it had earned his country "international acclaim."

When Xi took office in 2012, the smooth transfer of power was seen as a sign that China's political system had evolved from personal rule toward a system of regularized leadership transitions. But Xi defied expectations.





With unending anti-corruption campaigns and an emphasis on discipline, he took charge of the party. The rest of Chinese society was brought in line with security clampdowns that pushed human rights activists underground and crushed resistance in Hong Kong and the far western province of Xinjiang. Under his rule, international criticism of China has been met with fierce pushback from "wolf warrior" diplomats.

The gathering will conclude when delegates formally approve Xi's report, pass changes to the party constitution and choose a new Central Committee. The committee then meets and appoints a new 25-member Politburo and the seven-member Standing Committee, which is the apex of power.





Xi is almost certain to be reinstated as general secretary and head of the party's Central Military Commission, his two most important positions.

Observers are watching who will be promoted to join him on the Politburo for any signs of challenges to Xi's rule or an anointed successor. But after a decade of Xi concentrating power in his own hands, few consider either outcome probable. Term limits for the presidency were scrapped in 2018, clearing the way for Xi to rule for life if he so chooses.

"Xi Jinping is aiming not just for a third term but for a fourth term as well," said Willy Wo-Lap Lam, a senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation think tank. "He has 10 more years to choose his successor."

Information for this article was contributed by Lyric Li, Vic Chiang and Pei-Lin Wu of The Washington Post.









