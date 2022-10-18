2 UAM competitors place 2nd at rodeo

The University of Arkansas at Monticello's Megan Hotard placed second in the barrel riding competition at the Annual University of West Alabama Rodeo Showdown, Sept. 28-Oct 1. It was Hotard's second rodeo as a Boll Weevil.

Aubrey Lee, a native of Mount Vernon, also took second place in the average breakaway roping competition at Alabama.

Hotard is a transfer student from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. ULM doesn't have a collegiate rodeo program, so transferring to UAM allowed her to compete at the collegiate level. Hotard said she had not competed since high school, but she faced off against 118 girls in the West Alabama Showdown.

"It was nerve-wracking going down the alley," the junior said. "You know, you're competing against some good girls from all across the country, and when you compete at that level, it can be a lot of pressure, but I felt like I had the horse to get me to the short round and I just knew I had to go in there and keep the barrels up and stay out of his way."

Hotard was on a borrowed horse from a friend. Her horse Ashes stayed at home, as she had some injuries and vision problems. Hotard adds she had only ridden the borrowed horse one time before the competition. Besides barrels, Hotard competes in breakaway and team roping.

Lee also experienced success in Alabama. Lee won the short round in breakaway against nine other finalists. The competition started with 80 competitors.

Lee said she was happy with her horse Zan's performance.

"I guess he just kind of he does his thing. He worked well, and he just helped me to where I needed so I could execute," said Lee.

UAM Rodeo Coach Rusty Jones has a lot of optimism about this year's 13-member team.

"We're fixing to get the ball rolling; we have some new kids. We're trying to get over the new-kid-on-the block jitters. I'm pretty optimistic about going forward," said Jones.

Jones said overall the women's team placed fourth in Livingston. Before each rodeo, Jones selects four individuals to count toward the team scoring. Jones said with so many new people on the team, picking the four team members can be difficult. The Alabama venue was only the second event of the fall season. Jones is still assessing individuals on this year's team.

Jones said the team had a weekend off and then went to Sikeston, Mo., for the Three Rivers Championship Rodeo held Oct. 13-15.

The Rodeo Team at UAM is a member of the Ozark Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. The university provides scholarships and support for competitions.

Lon Tegels is with the University of Arkansas at Monticello.