Amazon workers to vote on union

NEW YORK -- The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins in its effort to force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table.

This time, the Amazon Labor Union and the nation's second-largest private employer are facing off in the town of Schodack, near Albany, N.Y. Workers at the warehouse there, which employs roughly 800 people according to Amazon.com Inc., will finish voting in a union election Monday. Votes will be tallied Tuesday by the National Labor Relations Board.

"There are also a lot of odds against us, but I think there's definitely a huge possibility we might win," said Sarah Chaudhry, an 18-year old who's been organizing workers since joining the company two months ago. "I can't jinx it."

The face-off near the state's capital -- one of the most unionized metro areas in the country, according to Unionstats.com -- marks the third time the union is taking on Amazon after its initial win at a Staten Island, N.Y., facility in April. That victory -- the first ever for an Amazon facility in the United States -- came as a surprise even to those sympathetic to the union's calls for a $30 hourly wage and better working conditions for warehouse workers.

But soon enough, challenges began to appear. A loss in May at a second warehouse nearby took some wind out of the union's sail. Fractures were exposed when some prominent organizers left the group.

Elsewhere, the union lost time and resources attempting to cement its lone win. Amazon has accused the union and labor board's field office in Brooklyn, N.Y., of tainting the vote. In a quest for a redo election, the company filed more than two dozen objections with the agency, triggering a lengthy process expected to take years to resolve.

Last month, a federal labor official who presided over the hearings ruled against Amazon, which has noted it intends to appeal. During an interview last month, company CEO Andy Jassy also signaled the e-commerce giant will likely drag the case into federal court.

"Amazon is ready to fight this to the death," said John Logan, the director of labor and employment studies at San Francisco State University. "And the problem for the Amazon Labor Union is if you only have one warehouse ... you're never going to have enough leverage to force the company to bargain."

The election in Albany offers the union a chance to show its win isn't a one-off, experts say.

Heather Goodall, the main worker organizer in the facility, launched the campaign at the warehouse in May, three months after joining the company and a month after the Staten Island win. Her passion for unionizing, Goodall said, came from the death of her son who committed suicide six years ago while working for a large company.

"So when I heard that there were working conditions that were suspicious in my own community -- and I have a 17- and 15-year-old that attends the school district in the area where Amazon conducts its business -- I wanted to see firsthand what was going on," she said.

Amazon launched its own campaign to push back the organizing effort. As it did with other warehouses, the company held mandatory meetings at the Schodack facility in an attempt to persuade workers to reject the union. It also put up flyers and signs across the warehouse urging workers to "vote no."

"Don't sign an ALU card," the company said on one sign posted on a screen at the facility. "The ALU is untested and unproven."

"We've always said that we want our employees to have their voices heard, and we hope and expect this process allows for that," Paul Flaningan, an Amazon spokesperson, said in a statement.