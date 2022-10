Carlisle, 1910: The view looked down Court Street from its intersection with Front Street, past the Woodmen of the World fraternal order housed in the Bank of Carlisle building on the left. Farther down the shaded dirt street in the distance is the town's first public school building. The bank building still stands, though altered a bit. See Wednesday's feature for a closer look at the school.

