Athletic director, sheriff reflect on Davis’ impact

Former University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Chancellor Lawrence A. Davis Jr., who died Saturday at age 85, is remembered as a man who transformed a school that was faced with a $3 million deficit when he took over in 1991, helped it blossom with new academic buildings and renovated housing over the next two decades.

Yet, one of his most notable acts of leadership took place in the sports realm, when an otherwise successful football program hit an all-time low.

Chris Robinson, now UAPB's athletic director, was a young quarterback from Mobile, Ala., when the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics shut down the Golden Lions football team for the 1991 season for 41 rules violations concerning player eligibility. As with many university cities, football has been a source of school and community pride in Pine Bluff for decades.

"It was unfortunate we received the death penalty," Robinson said. "He came to us with the decision and explained it to us. He didn't want to do it, but him being an athlete himself, he understood this was something no one wanted, but it was unfortunate we were handed this."

The NAIA handed down the stiff penalty in December 1990. Davis, a former basketball player at what was then Arkansas AM&N College, became chancellor the following November, so it was not immediately clear what his role was at UAPB other than being an administrator at the time.

What was clear to Robinson, however, was Davis' commitment to each student-athlete on a team that had just finished 8-2, the school's best record since 1946.

"He was committed to us," Robinson said. "We chose the university, so he chose us as well. Every student-athlete, he was going to honor our scholarships because he wanted us to be students first."

Robinson stayed at UAPB during that quiet fall in 1991 but transferred to Southern University the next year, since UAPB elected to sit out another season. For those who stayed, Davis honored their scholarships again, Robinson said.

When he realized he would have just one year left in NCAA eligibility and two years left in NAIA eligibility, he returned to UAPB when the football program was relaunched for the 1993 season.

The next year, Robinson quarterbacked the Golden Lions to a national runner-up finish, one of many benchmarks they achieved with Davis at the helm of an entire campus.

Davis led UAPB's efforts to move into NCAA Division I and rejoin the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 1997. Three years later, the 16,000-seat Golden Lion Stadium opened, replacing the aging Pumphrey Stadium that packed maybe half of that during the 1994 national final against eventual winner Northeastern State University of Oklahoma.

"Dr. Davis is a man that deserves as much attention and recognition as possible for his vision, his efforts, his tenacity and his willingness to go the distance with the student-athlete," Robinson said.

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr., who graduated from UAPB in 2004, said in a news release "it's pretty easy" to recognize the impact of the legacy Davis left on the campus.

"Dr. Davis brought personal warmth and wisdom to the commencement ceremonies for hundreds of graduates," said Woods. "He was a stalwart supporter and champion for all students. You can always measure how much an instructor or administrator valued you as a student when your relationship extends beyond the four walls of the classroom. Dr. Davis supported me well after graduation and I am forever grateful for his mentorship."

Davis' impact on UAPB stretches from eliminating a substantial financial debt to adding academic buildings and moving an athletic program to a higher level of competition. His achievements are not lost on someone who was a key player in Golden Lion football's resurgence under Davis' watch and is now a campus administrator himself.

"He was a die-hard UAPB guy," Robinson said. "He bled black and gold. He was all about the university. He was out there among the students. He was very active. Chancellor [Laurence B.] Alexander is as well. Very visible, very reachable.

"I know [Davis] had that great lineage with his family. He was very intentional about UAPB and put it in the best light."