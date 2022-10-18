Avian flu reported in Pope County flock, the second infection site in Arkansas this year

A second case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in Pope County on Oct. 14 in a flock of 300 birds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's avian flu tracker.

The avian flu in Arkansas was first reported on Oct. 7 at a Madison County farm where there were 56,300 birds.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service will host two webinars this week for backyard poultry owners to provide tips to keep birds safe from the virus.

The webinars will be held at 6 p.m. today and Wednesday, and participants can register at https://bit.ly/3s5PNpj.

Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, West Virginia, Arizona and Hawaii are now the only states with no reported cases of avian flu in poultry to date, according to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Extension Veterinarian Dustan Clark warned earlier this month that chances of the virus spreading may increase because of the migration of wild birds on the Mississippi and Central flyways in Arkansas.

These waterfowl and shorebirds can spread the virus, Clark said.

Smaller poultry growers can contact a county extension agent, local veterinarian, the state veterinarian's office, a livestock inspector for the state or call the USDA hotline at (866) 536-7593 if avian flu is suspected in a flock.

The state Department of Agriculture recommends backyard flock owners who observe sickness or unusual deaths among their flocks email info@agriculture.arkansas.gov or call (501) 823-1746.

The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service's website also offers online biosecurity resources at https://bit.ly/3yp39AG.