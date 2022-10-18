Local earns health award

Alexis Larkins of Pine Bluff is among full-time students who earned scholarships from the Arkansas Minority Health Commission.

The commission recently awarded $26,000 in scholarships to 28 minority students pursuing careers in health care and public health for the fall 2022 school semester, according to a news release.

Minority students enrolled in a program of study that leads to, or is creditable towards a field in health, can apply for the scholarship. Details: www.arminorityhealth.com.

Federal retirees to meet

Chapter 287 NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 24 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave.

Shelley Henderson, a representative from Blue Cross and Blue Shield, will give the 2023 Federal Health Insurance Plan changes effective January 2023. There will also be information available on GEHA Plans 2023 changes, according to a news release.

John H. Johnson Day events set

The state observance of John H. Johnson Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 1 at Arkansas City at the John H. Johnson Museum, Arkansas State Parks Delta Heritage Trail Robert S. Moore Jr. Trailhead, and Desha County historic district and lawn.

The observance is free and open to the public. Established by Friends of John H. Johnson Museum and enacted by legislation during the 92nd Arkansas General Assembly, the day honors the life and legacy of Arkansas City's native son, Johnson, according to a news release.

Johnson was the founder, publisher, and chairman of Johnson Publishing Co., once the largest Black-owned publishing company in the world.

Johnson's properties included Negro Digest, Black World, Ebony Magazine, Jet Magazine, Ebony Fashion Fair and Ebony Fashion Fair Cosmetics, according to the release.

This year's observance will include a Salute to Ebony Fashion Fair with various models. Furonda Brasfield of America's Next Top Model will moderate the fashion show.

John H. Johnson Day will also include an announcement and groundbreaking on the future John H. Johnson Park at 1 p.m; a presentation on the architecture of John H. Johnson Museum; a discussion about Jet Magazine; and a ceremony and reception featuring the 2022 John H. Johnson Day award recipients.

Funding for the park is being made possible by the Walton Family Foundation and Arkansas State Parks, according to the release.

Jet Magazine's 70th anniversary is also being observed. The event will highlight stories such as Jet's coverage of the torture and mutilation of Emmett Till. Till, a Black boy, who was murdered in 1955 at 14 years old in Mississippi. Till's cousin, the Rev. Wheeler Parker, is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.

The John H. Johnson Day award recipients' include: Don Livingston (Merchant Bank); Malcolm West (former managing editor, Jet Magazine); and Harvey and Donna Williams (Delta Dirt Distillery.)

Details: www.johnhjohnsonmuseum.org.