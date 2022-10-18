Cost to ship falls, but prices stay up

Businesses are finally getting some relief with supply chain costs, but shoppers likely won't see any additional savings this holiday season, experts say.

The cost of shipping freight containers across the Pacific Ocean has cooled from record highs hit during the covid-19 pandemic, when demand for goods manufactured in Asia outstripped supply.

At its peak in mid-September 2021, the average rate to secure a container on a ship from Asia to the U.S. West Coast reached $20,586, a 15-fold increase from early January 2020, according to data from the Freightos Baltic Index.

By contrast, the average price for a freight container Friday was $2,720.

But several factors -- including big-box stores grappling with overstocked inventory, preemptive holiday buying, and rising energy and labor costs -- are holding retailers back from lowering prices on shelves.

Mike Graziano, a consumer products analyst at the consulting firm RSM, said he sees an easing ahead.

"This [price drop] is going to help consumers," Graziano said. "It's just a matter of when it's going to help, and it's going to really depend on the product that's being sold and the company that's selling the product."

But for ordinary shoppers in need of relief from soaring inflation, many questions remain.

SKYWARD SHIPPING RATES

During the height of the pandemic, as global lockdowns forced people into their homes and took away chances to spend money on nights out with friends or vacations, consumers fed the economy by shopping online.

The sudden demand for goods caused operational costs to soar -- most notably, freight container shipping rates from Asia.

With a handful of major operators controlling the market, freight rates doubled, then tripled, then quadrupled.

Freight costs from China and East Asia to the U.S. East Coast ports surpassed $22,000 last September, according to the Freightos Baltic Index. In early January 2020, the average cost was $2,649.

Michael Farlekas, CEO of the supply chain management platform E2open, said the lockdowns suddenly changed consumer behavior in a way no one in the industry could have anticipated.

"I can't remember a time when the entire world decided to change their buying habits immediately and dramatically," Farlekas said. "And then that reversed itself in the spring of this year."

HELPING THE RATE DROP

The demand for new products is low. Vendors, manufactures and retailers aren't ordering as much from Asia, in part because consumer behavior has changed dramatically.

Inflation, which remains red-hot at a 4o-year high, has forced shoppers to be more strategic about how they spend their money. That includes forgoing the apparel and electronics aisles to afford necessities like food and energy.

For wealthier consumers who aren't as affected by higher prices, there's a shift as well -- in this case, toward more spending on experiences and entertainment.

"In March of this year, volumes dropped precipitously," Farlekas said. "In March ... everybody said: 'covid is really effectively over. I'm not going to buy things anymore because I already bought them ... and I'd rather go to Italy for vacation.'"

These shifting habits have hit companies hard, and the nation's dominant retailers have had to grapple with excess inventory.

Target Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc. and Kohl's Corp. have started holiday sales earlier this year in an effort to offload stockpiles. And major brands, including Nike Inc. and J.Crew, are offering steep discounts.

Retailers have also been more strategic this year about ordering holiday inventory early to avoid the kind of supply chain headaches they experienced in 2021.

CHEAPER GIFTS?

The price of goods isn't determined by freight container shipping costs alone but by a range of factors, including labor and energy costs.

"No company is eager to lower their prices, especially in an inflationary period where you have a lot of high labor costs," Farlekas said. "So they're going to be trying not to do that as long as they can."

In addition, many items on shelves were likely purchased when shipping rates were higher, so pricing reflects those fees, said Patrick Penfield, a professor of supply chain practice at Syracuse University.

"Unfortunately, they don't have a lot of wiggle room for a profitability margin standpoint to ... change pricing," Penfield said.

It is also common for retailers, vendors and manufacturers to sign long-term contracts with freight companies. So they may be locked in at higher rates despite the average cost going down.

THE GIST FOR PRICES

Experts suggest prices will go down, but it will take time.

Inflation, especially higher labor and energy costs, is still inflicting pain on companies. But the steep decline in freight shipping rates will eventually soften pricing, Farlekas said.

"I call it a lag time," he said. "It all becomes a function of what the consumer demand is at the end of the day, and that has to wash through the system."

But other supply chain headaches await, and that could offset any hope of lower prices in the next few months, Penfield said.

For example, in the fourth quarter, trucking becomes a preferred supply chain mode because of online holiday shopping.

And Penfield noted that logistics experts are already warning that a shortage of capacity and truck drivers along with rising demand will probably drive up rates.

"Consumers will probably be shocked at how much more they're going to pay [when] ... buying stuff online," he said.