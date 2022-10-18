Crawford County Quorum Court approves more than $1.6 million in covid-19 money for area projects

VAN BUREN -- A variety of projects throughout Crawford County were given the final go-ahead for funding, including a new emergency communication center.

The Crawford County Quorum Court approved nine ordinances appropriating more than $1.6 million combined of the county's American Rescue Plan money at its regular meeting Monday. The county Budget Committee approved the recommendations that called for spending this money at a meeting earlier in the evening.

The recommendations came from funding requests the county American Rescue Plan Committee approved Oct. 4.

The largest recommendation was $517,205 to provide machinery and equipment for an emergency communication center that's being built next to the Sheriff's Office and jail.

County Judge Dennis Gilstrap, who made the original request, has said $132,614 of this amount will go toward building a new communication tower, $11,561 for concept seating, $79,908 for base consoles and accessories and $293,123 for radios.

Gilstrap said Monday the county is "very excited" about the Quorum Court approving the money for this project with the upcoming relocation of its consolidated 911 call center from the Sheriff's Office into its own facility and upgrades to the county's communication system.

"All of this with all the upgrades, these are things without the American Rescue Plan funds that we wouldn't be able to fund and do," Gilstrap said.

The county consolidated all three call centers in its 911 system into one call center in January to bring the system into compliance with the Public Safety Act of 2019. The system up to that point included facilities at the Van Buren and Alma police departments.

The Quorum Court approved using more than $1.03 million in American Rescue Plan money to build the center itself March 21. A groundbreaking for the building was held Sept. 23.

Gilstrap said the county hopes the new facility will be finished by May.

The Budget Committee also approved a recommendation to provide the county Sheriff's Office $376,820 to buy six vehicles. It gave the green light for $300,000 to go toward a new roof and nine new air conditioning units for the county Circuit Clerk's Office in Van Buren as well.

The other recommendations the Budget Committee approved Monday were:

• $163,484 for the nonprofit Crawford County Senior Citizens for operations.

• $163,000 for the Crawford County Health Unit for a new roof and some interior and exterior maintenance for its building.

• $41,580 for the county Assessor's Office to pay for an aerial flyover for property assessment purposes.

• $40,000 for the Crawford County Adult Education Center for a computer program pertaining to workforce training.

• $33,000 for Gilstrap to reimburse the county's bond forfeiture fund for a project to build a jury room for Division I of the county Circuit Court.

• $3,891 for the county District Court to fix some doors to help address security issues at its building in Van Buren.

Beverly Pyle, county treasurer, has said the county received more than $6.1 million in American Rescue Plan money in June. It received the same amount last year for more than $12.2 million total.