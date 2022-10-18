Devotion to UCA essential for Brown

University of Central Arkansas football Coach Nathan Brown spent the morning in Little Rock on Monday talking bye weeks, high expectations and his devotion to his program at the Little Rock Touchdown Club's weekly luncheon.

Fresh off his team's 51-24 win over ASUN foe Kennesaw State on Saturday, Brown reflected on what he called the Bears' best performance this season.

"It was our most complete game of the year," he said. "I think it was a bounce-back game for our defense. We've been a dominant decent defense throughout the year at times, and I think we proved that on Saturday against a really good triple-option team. Offensively, we've just carried that momentum through the last three weeks. When you put up 49, 49 and 52 [points] in three straight weeks, that's a pretty good stretch. And so we've got to continue to grow on the confidence that we've gained.

"One thing we made a point to do was not talk about winning. Just handle what we can handle and the result will take care of itself. And I think our guys did a great job of that."

UCA (3-4, 2-0 ASUN) will spend this weekend at home on its bye week. Brown said he's looking to do some internal work this week before focusing on the Bears' next opponent, North Alabama.

"Bottom line, this week's going to be about us. It's going to be about the development of our program," he said. "We've got some young guys that need to get a lot of reps that haven't been getting much because they've been on scout team. ... But we'll also be locked in on North Alabama getting a plan together, getting a head start. But as far as practice goes and the way we're going to prep this week, we're going to spend a lot of time on us."

Six wins is the typical bar for NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision teams to make a bowl game and the postseason. For Football Championship Subdivision teams, that likely won't cut it for a trip to the playoffs.

Brown, in his fifth year at UCA as head coach, has harped all season on the importance of the Bears winning the ASUN and controlling what they can control in conference play. UCA has won both of its ASUN games thus far and have three more to go.

With an up-and-down nonconference slate for UCA, going 1-4 thus far, it's become that much more important.

Brown touched on just how much higher he feels the bar for teams at the FCS level and below has to reach in comparison to those at the FBS level.

"Our job is to handle what we can control what's in our face, what's in the now, and then make people proud of what we're doing," he said. "And I think our guys have done a good job of that. ... See, at our level of football, similar to Division II football -- and I'm not trying to knock FBS level football -- but, man, six wins? That's a goal?

"I mean, good and all, but six wins don't get you jack at the FCS level. It don't get you nothing at the D-II level. ... Therefore there is a high goal here, so what can we control? We can control the way we handle the ASUN Conference."

Less than a year after Brown's time as a UCA player ended in 2008, he joined the Bears' staff as the quarterbacks coach. In 2014, he assumed offensive coordinator duties when Steve Campbell took charge of the program.

Brown has been in Conway for the better part of 16 years. He said if the past three have taught him anything, it's that he's right where he is supposed to be.

"It's such a blessing to be the steward of a program, through times that have not been easy over the last three years," Brown said. "I'm built for this because UCA is my school, right? The University of Central Arkansas is Nathan Brown's school. And so when something is in your heart, you're built for it.

"And so to be able to steward a program and be a part of the program -- whether it's going good, when it's going bad or whether there's ups and there's downs, whether there's a loss of life, whether there's a championship; whatever it is -- I'm built for this."