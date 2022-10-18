Child development psychologist testifies in trial over Arkansas law banning transgender care for minors

As the trial on the state's transgender health ban entered its second day, a child development psychiatrist testified Tuesday morning on international guidelines that recommend chest surgeries for only a small percentage of transgender boys.

Regarding chest surgery for young adolescent transgender boys as young as 13 or 14, Dr. Jack Turban, a child development psychiatrist with the University of California at San Francisco, said he would need more information regarding what patients the state's attorney, Michael Cantrell, was referring to when the question was asked.

"Surgery is a major decision," he said. "The risk of complications is very high."

Under questioning by ACLU attorney Chase Strangio, Turban said no randomized studies of the long-term effects of transgender care exist because the characteristics of randomized control trials cannot mask the physical changes between those receiving gender affirming hormone treatment and those receiving placebos. Turban also said few parents are willing to place their children into such trials.

"Parents are reluctant to put their children into randomized control trials because in the placebo group," Turban said, "we would expect their mental health to get worse."

He said that, by and large, studies on the long-term effects of transgender care for adolescents have indicated that mental health outcomes for adolescents suffering from gender dysphoria are improved over adolescents with gender dysphoria who did not receive gender-affirming treatment. Regarding the use of puberty blockers in pre-pubescent patients, he said there is no data to suggest that those patients suffered mental health declines as the result of the therapy.

The bench trial, which will decide the constitutionality of Arkansas' transgender health care ban, began Monday morning.











