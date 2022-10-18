EDITORIAL: Frontier justice

If justice has anything to do with it, Fort Smith finally will get its complete and open-to-the-public U.S. Marshals Museum by next summer. The beautiful building, completed since 2020, awaits only the exhibits to fill it.

And there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel in the city's 15-year quest to see the national museum open on the Fort Smith riverfront.

The museum's new CEO says everything could be in place in mid-2023. Final buildout of exhibit space is underway, and exhibits--designed and built by Los Angeles-based Thinkwell--should be ready to welcome visitors by then.

The museum will honor the stories and service of those real-life Rooster Cogburns (John Wayne) and Samuel Gerards (Tommy Lee Jones), and also capitalize on Fort Smith's colorful history as a frontier outpost from where marshals set out to track outlaws and dispense frontier justice.

Museum and state officials expect the museum to become a national attraction. That new CEO, Ben Johnson, told the River Valley Democrat-Gazette the museum will tell the story of U.S. marshals--good, bad and ugly. Once open to the public, visitors are "going to be wowed by what they see," he promises.

After so long, anything less might be considered a letdown. But we're confident in Mr. Johnson's vision; a visit to Fort Smith next summer is already penciled in.