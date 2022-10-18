EDITORIAL: Mouser, fox-chaser … harbinger?

We've written before of folk hero Larry the Cat, the preferred imperial mouser who resides at 10 Downing Street, London. Larry is the 15-year-old tabby adopted from a shelter in 2011 by Downing Street staff. He has overseen a succession of Conservative PMs in his decade-plus tenure, Liz Truss only the latest.

And news comes that England's most famous mouser has ousted a fox from Downing Street, too, according to news reports.

The chief cat has rid the PM's residence of mice, taken on wayward pigeons, and won a years-long cold war with Palmerston, a fellow feline who belonged to the British foreign office and was "retired" to the country in 2020. And now, in fine British tradition, Larry has chased a fox from the Downing Street grounds.

Ms. Truss, meanwhile, isn't having similar success with plans to supply-side away Britain's runaway inflation. Polls portend political problems for Conservatives amidst a growing public appetite for immediate gratification. And within her own party, support is evaporating.

Support within Downing Street could be in trouble as well. Earlier this month, cameras caught Larry slinking away from the PM when she bent down to pet him.

In addition to chief mouser, Larry may yet prove to be the Downing Street harbinger.