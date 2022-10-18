EDITORIAL: Police beat





A public safety consulting outfit recently looked at Little Rock's understaffed police department, and the findings didn't exactly surprise. The city's police officers are in danger of burning out.

The patrol division is under "considerable stress" with high workloads. Which happens when a department is budgeted for nearly 600 police positions but only has 517 cops. The consulting outfit had suggestions, such as filling certain office jobs with civilians. We're sure the firm's work is appreciated.

Before the discussion gets too political during this very political campaign season, those in the know say understaffing is "endemic" in American law enforcement. This isn't a Little Rock phenomenon. It's not easy being blue. Other stories point to the reasons why.

This past weekend, the Associated Press reported on the number of sworn officers who have been killed in the line of duty so far this year. The numbers are increasing. Even as the number of officers decreases due to several factors, the number of them dying keeps going up.

"According to organizations that track violence against police, 56 officers have been killed by gunfire this year--14 percent more than this time last year and about 45 percent ahead of 2020's pace," the AP reports. "The country is on track for the deadliest year since 67 officers were killed in 2016.

"While the figures include a few officers killed by accidental gunfire, the number of ambushes in which police were injured or killed in surprise attacks with little chance to defend themselves has soared since 2020 and accounts for nearly half the officers killed this year."

At least 11 cops in this country were shot last week.

The Fraternal Order of Police reported that through the first three quarters of this year, there had been 63 ambushes of American police officers. That the number of deaths isn't higher can probably be attributed to body armor and training.

Is it much wonder that many sworn officers are choosing to retire early or quit? Not only do they have to deal with burnout and ambushes, but sometimes they have to do it with cities electing "defund the police" types in important positions. Would you take such a job?

Answer: Probably not. The number of officers in American police departments dropped from about 719,000 in 2020 to 688,000 (roughly) in 2021.

Backing the blue must be more than a bumper sticker. It's got to be a priority in government administrations.

Or else, who's going to protect and serve?



