Fayetteville tourism panel takes look at yearly financial commitment to TheatreSquared

FAYETTEVILLE -- Members of the Advertising and Promotion Commission asked for more information on TheatreSquared's financials as the commission considers its annual payment toward the theater facility's construction cost.

Martin Miller, executive director for TheatreSquared, gave the commission a presentation on the professional theater's history, operation and challenges experienced during the pandemic. The presentation and questions from commissioners lasted about an hour.

The commission in 2017 committed $3 million toward TheatreSquared's construction, made in payments of $200,000 over 15 years. However, the commission retains the ability to cease payments if it wants, according to Vince Chadick, the commission's hired attorney.

Nearly 30% of TheatreSquared's $31.5 million construction cost has come from public sources, Miller told the commission. The state committed $2.9 million and the city committed $3.1 million, in addition to the $3 million from the commission, totaling $9 million. The rest of the cost has come from private sources, he said.

The money goes toward a construction loan for the facility, Miller said. The bank made the loan based on the commission's unanimous support at the time, he said.

The vote was 6-0 in 2017. Chrissy Sanderson is the only member who voted at the time who is still on the commission.

The commission began reviewing some of its expenditures in the wake of the pandemic. One such decision happened in 2020 to cut the yearly budget for the Clinton House Museum from about $250,000 to $40,000, with the expectation the museum's nonprofit board would take over operation.

Commission Chairman Todd Martin said he wanted more information on how TheatreSquared operates financially before the commission makes another $200,000 payment. He had questions over how donations are reflected in TheatreSquared's budget, how the in-house cafe and bar plays into the operation and details on TheatreSquared's nonprofit status.

"I do understand as a public entity we need to support the arts, and I'm very much in favor of that," Martin said. "But I do also want to understand where we where are in regard to the financials, in depth."

Molly Rawn, chief executive officer of the city's tourism bureau Experience Fayetteville, said the commission so far has made four payments, but hasn't yet made the payment for this year.

Commissioner Elvis Moya asked Miller for more information on out-of-town attendance. Miller said in the presentation about 48% of attendees come from outside the city.

Revenue has exceeded expenses since TheatreSquared's opening in 2019. The professional theater continued programming through the pandemic without laying off staff by using emergency aid measures such as the Paycheck Protection Program from the U.S. Small Business Administration, he said. Those emergency aid measures are running out, he said. TheatreSquared has an application submitted with the city for about $1.2 million in assistance from the American Rescue Plan.

"We will end the year with a deficit if we don't find some additional funds to replace those ticket sales which are still depressed, even though we budgeted conservatively," Miller said.

Attendance has slowly ticked up but is still about 40% of what it was before the pandemic, he said.

Construction loan payments are not optional, Miller said. If the commission stopped payment on its 15-year pledge, TheatreSquared's operation would suffer -- weakening or eliminating its arts and education programs, he said.

"We're grateful for the A&P's unanimous, visionary commitment that helped get this new cultural landmark build," Miller said. "I anticipate they'll stay true to that commitment."

Miller said he would provide more information to the commission for its next meeting in November.