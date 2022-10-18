FDA has women’s drug on a hit list

WASHINGTON -- The maker of the only U.S. drug intended to prevent premature births is making a last-ditch effort this week to keep its medication on the market, even as health regulators insist that it doesn't work.

A Food and Drug Administration meeting that opened Monday comes more than two years after the agency declared the drug ineffective and called for its removal. Drugmaker Covis Pharma has challenged the agency's conclusion, setting up the highly unusual three-day public hearing.

The meeting underscores the limits of the FDA's authority and the long, onerous process to remove a drug on the rare occasion when a company won't do so voluntarily at the agency's request.

The hearing will resemble a courtroom trial, with FDA staff and company scientists presenting arguments for and against the drug Makena, followed by a vote Wednesday by a panel of outside experts. FDA leaders will ultimately make the final decision whether to order a withdrawal.

About 10% of U.S. births come too early -- before 37 weeks, raising the risk of serious health problems and even death in infants. Complicating the Makena debate is support from the leading U.S. obstetrics group to keep the decade-old drug available while more research is done.

"The need for an effective treatment for preterm birth is great," the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says. "Makena and its associated generics represent the only treatment currently available to obstetrician-gynecologists to help prevent this condition."

But the FDA says existing data shows weekly injections of the drug don't help prevent a repeat preterm birth.

"Based on the evidence shown today, Makena is not shown to be effective," said FDA's drug chief, Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, in opening remarks Monday. "Its benefit and risk profile is unfavorable and it should be withdrawn from the market."

Covis Pharma's CEO Michael Porter has argued that there is evidence to suggest the drug may work in a narrow population that includes Black women, who have historically been at higher risk of maternal complications. That claim is based on a 2003 study that was used to grant the treatment accelerated approval in the first place. Several Black health groups support keeping Makena on the market for further testing, and the NAACP said it worries that pulling the drug may "deepen profound existing maternal and infant health inequities in the U.S." given the lack of alternatives.

Preterm birth is one of the most devastating and costly health issues facing the United States. Black newborns are more than twice as likely to die as white newborns.

The situation has confounded doctors who are divided about whether to continue prescribing the medication -- which is indicated for women who have already experienced a preterm birth -- and it raises thorny questions about the confluence of race, clinical trials and capitalism.

Adriane Fugh-Berman, a Georgetown University Medical Center professor who studies pharmaceutical marketing practices, accuses Covis of exploiting racial sensitivities to maximize profits. The Luxembourg-based company is owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management, which purchased it in 2020 in a deal estimated to have been worth $700 million, in large part because of optimism about Makena's blockbuster sales potential. The drug has already been used by an estimated 350,000 women across the country. Fugh-Berman said the drug is not only expensive for women -- costing upward of $10,000 in some cases -- but it carries risks.

"There's no scientific debate here," Fugh-Berman said. "The debate is between science and profit."

Adam Urato, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist in Framingham, Mass., who has filed testimony for the FDA advisory meeting, said experts inside and outside the agency have repeatedly analyzed clinical trials looking for evidence of Makena's efficacy, but have found none.

He recently tweeted that "No one should be fooled by the racial equity spin for Makena." In his prepared remarks, he called Covis "unethical" for using "high-risk, Black pregnant women as 'props' to make a racial equity argument."

"How does keeping Makena on the market -- so pregnant Black women can disproportionally be injected with an ineffective drug -- improve racial equity in any way?" he argued.

The dispute is likely to increase scrutiny of the agency's so-called accelerated approval program, which allows drugs like Makena to launch based on promising early results while additional, usually larger, studies are conducted.

"Makena is being used as an example of the many different criticisms of this program," said Rachel Sachs, a food and drug law specialist at Washington University of St. Louis. "That may not be fair to the other drugs, other diseases, other patient groups, but we're forced to respond to the situation it presents."

At its best, the accelerated approval program is credited with speeding the availability of breakthrough therapies for HIV and cancer. But in the last decade, the FDA has been increasingly criticized for failing to follow up on expedited drugs with incomplete or unconvincing confirmatory data, including a large number of expensive cancer medications on the market.

In recent years, the FDA's cancer division has begun prodding companies to stop selling their drugs for uses granted under these so-called "dangling approvals."

The FDA approved Makena in 2011 based on a small study suggesting it reduced rates of premature birth in women with a history of early deliveries. Makena consists of a synthetic version of the hormone progesterone, which helps the uterus grow and maintain a pregnancy. Women can start the shots after 16 weeks of pregnancy.

Accelerated approval was granted on the condition that Makena's original developer, Hologic, conduct a follow-up study confirming that the drug resulted in lower rates of disability and death among newborns.

But results from an international study of 1,700 women released in 2019 showed that the drug neither reduced premature births -- as originally thought -- nor resulted in healthier outcomes for babies, while increasing the risk of blood clots, depression and other side effects in mothers.

In briefing documents released this month, the FDA said leaving Makena on the market "incurs false hopes, the risks associated with treatment and other burdens" like excess medical spending. According to a recent federal report, the U.S. has spent $700 million on Makena since 2018 through various government programs, like Medicaid and Veterans Affairs.

The FDA opinion also applies to several generic versions of the shot.

Makena was authorized in 2011 under a fast-tracked process intended to speed the availability of drugs that treat serious or life-threatening conditions, but which requires follow-up data that confirms or refutes the drug's benefits. The FDA typically likes to see multiple studies before approving drugs, and the original trial, with 310 women in the progesterone group with 153 women getting a placebo, was considered well-designed and promising, but not definitive.

The larger confirmatory trial, as it is known, out in 2019, was universally disappointing, showing no effect of Makena in 1,130 women who received the drug, versus 578 who got a placebo.

"We as a medical community have been left scratching our heads not knowing what to do because of the two conflicting trials," Peaceman said. The doctors in his practice chose what he described as a middle ground: They let women know about both studies and let them make the decision.

"We are not big cheerleaders," he explained, "but we do offer it to patients."

Covis has said the "inconsistent" outcomes in the two trials may be because of the differing patient populations. The patient population in the original, promising trial was 59% Black women, while the participants in the larger one that showed no benefit from the drug were largely Eastern European, with only 7% Black participants. In a filing with the FDA, the drug company called the latter trial "flawed," not only because of its racial demographics, but because the population was low-risk and the women had access to national health care systems that differ greatly from the complex, piecemeal system in the United States.

The representation of people of color in clinical trials has long been an issue in the United States amid concerns that research on one population group might not necessarily apply to others because of differences in risk factors and other variables.

A patient group set up with funding by Covis, the Preterm Birth Prevention Alliance, has made similar arguments in letters to the FDA.

"We believe there is no sound public health reason to deprive" patients and physicians of access to Makena, the company said in an emailed statement.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Perrone of The Associated Press and by Ariana Eunjung Cha and Rachel Roubein of The Washington Post.