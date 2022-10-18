Fire causes power outage in downtown LR

After a power outage caused by a fire Sunday night in downtown Little Rock affected over 170 customers, and an Entergy spokesperson said Monday that power had been almost completely restored.

Brandi Hinkle, a spokesperson for Entergy, said Monday afternoon most of the power had been restored except for at the Pulaski County Courthouse and at least one street light.

Hinkle said in a telephone interview Monday afternoon that the goal is to return power to the courthouse Monday night.

"If not at 10 p.m. tonight, we're aiming for 7 a.m. tomorrow," she said.

The power outage in downtown Little Rock late Sunday, caused by a nearby fire, affected the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and KATV, Channel 7, along with other customers, according to Entergy Arkansas' online outage map.

Little Rock firefighters responded to a manhole fire near West Second Street and Broadway around 10:30 p.m., spokesman Capt. Jason Weaver said on Sunday.

The manhole fire caused smoke to drift across the downtown area, Weaver said. Fires related to manholes can sometimes disrupt electricity lines.

On Monday Capt. Jacob Lear-Sadowsky, a spokesman for the Little Rock Fire Department said firefighters responded to an electrical underground fire on Sunday.

"There was a fire in one of the vaults downtown and Entergy made the decision to cut the power," said Lear-Sadowsky.

Hinkle said sparks from an underground equipment malfunction caused a fire to start.

"It's not unusual for electrical equipment to have some sparks," she said, "But the sparks led to some of our wires starting to burn."

Lear-Sadowsky said there were flames barely visible just above the manhole, but it was not a larger fire than what they'd expect to see. He said the firefighters cleared the scene just after 11:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Neither Hinkle or Lear-Sadowsky could say if there was any extensive damage to the equipment.

Hinkle said the cause of the malfunction and the investigation into how damaged the equipment is remains ongoing.