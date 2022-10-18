Gardeners warned of freezing temperatures

With freeze warnings and watches covering much of Arkansas on Monday, gardeners are being advised to give their plants some protection.

The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings for the northern tier of counties, with a freeze watch extending for much of central and southeastern Arkansas. Lee and Phillips counties were under a frost advisory for Monday night, according to a news release.

Sherri Sanders, White County extension agent for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said keeping the soil moist is one key to survival when frost or freezing weather hits.

"Make sure to keep soil saturated," Sanders said. "Water in the root zone is good insulation for plants."

She also suggested mulching plants with straw, leaves or other materials to provide soil surface insulation for plants.

Covering your plants with "blankets, cardboard boxes and towels can also serve as protection as well" by trapping warmth from the ground and protecting vegetation from being frost-bitten by cold air, Sanders said.

The National Weather Service at Little Rock said an area-wide freeze was likely for the evening of Oct. 18. In a tweet, the weather service said that "Little Rock may see its earliest freeze on record."

For information on protecting strawberries, check out the Arkansas, Fruit, Vegetable and Nut Update at https://www.uaex.uada.edu/farm-ranch/crops-commercial-horticulture/horticulture/ar-fruit-veg-nut-update-blog/

For additional information about gardening, contact a county agent.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without discrimination.