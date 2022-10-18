Hogs’ DB gets honor from SEC

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark was named SEC defensive player of the week Monday by the conference office after his performance in Saturday's 52-35 win at Brigham Young.

A junior from Dallas, Clark racked up a game-high 11 tackles, 4 solo, and accounted for two takeaways.

Clark is one of only two FBS defensive players in the country to post 10-plus tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in the same game this season, joining Virginia's Jonas Sacker.

The 6-2, 182-pounder displayed his versatility in the Razorbacks' injury-plagued secondary. Clark started at safety, replaced injured Malik Chavis for a while at cornerback, then returned to play safety the rest of the game.

Clark accounted for multiple takeaways for the second time in his career. He intercepted Jaren Hall in the second quarter to set up KJ Jefferson's 15-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Dubinion with 40 seconds left in the half to give Arkansas a 31-21 lead. He also recovered a Puka Nacua fumble forced by Dwight McGlothern early in the fourth quarter with the Cougars on the move.

Arkansas forced three turnovers off BYU, which had allowed just two through its first six games.

Clark was named the SEC freshman of the week and also earned a national freshman player of the week nod from Athlon Sports after his three-interception game in a 33-21 upset over Ole Miss on Oct. 17, 2020.

Early kick

The Arkansas at Auburn game on Oct. 29 has been selected for an 11 a.m. kickoff to be broadcast on the SEC Network.

The Razorbacks improved to 4-3 with a 52-35 win at BYU on Saturday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Auburn is 3-4 following a 48-34 road loss at Ole Miss on Saturday.

Arkansas and Auburn are tied for last in the SEC West with 1-3 records.

The Tigers have won six in a row over Arkansas to improve their lead in the all-time series to 19-11-1, including 9-5-1 at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.

KJ gets nod

Quarterback KJ Jefferson was named a Manning Award star of the week Monday after his work in the Razorbacks' win at BYU.

Coming off a one-game injury layoff, the junior lit up the Cougars for 367 passing yards and 5 touchdowns on 29 of 40 completions. The 29 completions and touchdown passes were career-highs. He joined Arkansas record holder Brandon Allen, Ryan Mallett and Tyler Wilson as the only Razorbacks with five touchdown passes in a game. He is the first Arkansas quarterback to hit that mark since Allen threw a school-record seven against Mississippi State in 2015.

The Sardis, Miss., native completed 72.5% of his passes and had an efficiency rating of 190.8 to improve nine spots to 10th in the country with a 171.49 season rating.

Jefferson accounted for 399 yards of total offense and 22 first downs and averaged 12.7 yards per completion.

Fans can go online to the Manning Award page on Facebook to vote for Jefferson as the Manning Award quarterback of the week through Thursday.

Pool makes cut

Linebacker Bumper Pool is included on the 90-man midseason slate for the Rotary Lombardi Award.

The award is given each year to the college football offensive or defensive lineman who, in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Coach Vince Lombardi.

Linebackers are included in the criteria if they line up no farther than 5 yards from the line of scrimmage.

Pool, a fifth-year senior from Lucas, Texas, became the UA's all-time tackles leader two weeks ago, surpassing Tony Bua (408). Pool added six in Saturday's win over BYU, giving him 415 for his career.

He is among 15 SEC players to make the midseason list, including Alabama linebackers Will Anderson Jr. and Henry To'oTo'o and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

Sanders nominated

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders was nominated as one of five candidates for the weekly Lott IMPACT Trophy Award player of the week.

Sanders, a 6-5, 233-pound junior from Denton, Texas, had four tackles, forced a fumble and had two quarterback hurries against BYU on Saturday.

The other nominees are Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks, Duke linebacker Shaka Hayward and Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor.

Sanders was named the Butkus Award linebacker of the month in September based on his hot start, which has included 6.5 sacks.